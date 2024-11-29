Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders shades Florida State as he confirms CU’s bowl plan

Nov 29, 2024, 3:39 PM | Updated: 3:39 pm

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Credit: Talus Schreiber, Sko Buffs Sports

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

BOULDER—The Colorado Buffaloes will be in a bowl game and yes that means Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will compete too as head coach Deion Sanders doubled down on the expected top NFL Draft picks playing in what some might see as a meaningless contest.

For now, CU is still technically alive in the College Football Playoff picture at No. 25 in the country but they’ll need a plethora of things to break their way. More likely the Buffs are headed to a non-playoff bowl seeking the program’s first postseason win in over two decades. But it’s not the past that has Coach Prime preaching the importance of the contest, it’s the future of the Buffs on the line.

“Our kids are going to play in the bowl game because that’s what we signed up to do and we’re going to finish,” Sanders said on Friday, explaining further a message he shared earlier in the week. “We’re not going to tap out. That throws off the structure of next season. A couple of teams, take note, laid an egg and haven’t recovered since. We don’t plan on doing that. We’re going to go out there and fight like we did today, regardless of where we are. I wish we had a say in the bowl because I want to go somewhere near that our fanbase can get there economically because I care about them that much. I think we have one of the best fanbases in the country… I love them, I have seen it go from nothing to something. We had a lot to do with it.”

The fanbase is likely going to travel to Las Vegas, San Antonio or San Diego for that bowl game, Prime is right about that.

More eye-popping than the location is the subtle shade former Florida State star Sanders threw at teams from the past. The Seminoles were among many teams over the past few years whose players have opted out of playing in a bowl game when they did not make the College Football Playoff. Last season FSU was undefeated and snubbed from the competition, so their star players didn’t play in the Orange Bowl which was a 63-3 blowout loss. This season the Seminoles are a lousy 2-9 and it appears that the juice behind the program has left.

Sanders has a point, it’s just interesting given his past rocky relationship with Florida State since he left their playing field. Sanders wasn’t happy he wasn’t named the coach there in the past and has changed where he says his alma matter is. Now he’s all for the black and gold and sees the bowl game and practices before as a way to handoff the program from his son and Hunter to the new crop.

While Sanders is already talking portal, the recruits are pouring in and they should be around for those bowl practices. For Shedeur’s money, he’s already talking about the future donations he’ll make to the NIL collective to fund the roster.

At this point in college football, it’s more surprising Sanders and Hunter will play in the bowl game than opt out, but a lot of things in Boulder are different. And the team’s 9-3 season in Prime’s second year, has proven to show the arrow is pointed up for the Buffaloes, now it’s just about making sure the season ends with it pointing that way.

Buffs

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks the field prior to the game against the Ok...

Jake Shapiro

Prime won’t be watching as Buffs need help for Big 12 Title Game

The Colorado Buffaloes still have hope to play in the Big 12 Championship Game, but they need some games to break their way on Saturday

1 hour ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Sanders and Hunter set CU records as Buffs bludgeon Cowboys

The Colorado Buffaloes cruised through the struggling Oklahoma State Cowboys on Friday and now they wait for results around the Big 12

2 hours ago

Wide receiver Will Sheppard #14 of the Colorado Buffaloes drops a pass in the end zone against the ...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs fall big in playoff ranking, need a lot of help

The Colorado Buffaloes fell big in the College Football Playoff ranking on Tuesday after losing to the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday

3 days ago

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 26: Assane Diop #35 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates winning after the M...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs hit late shot to stun back-to-back champs UConn in big upset

The Colorado Buffaloes shocked the college basketball world and the kings of it, taking down consecutive reigning champions UConn

3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 23: Wide receiver Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes cele...

Jake Shapiro

Prime livid after Travis Hunter a finalist for only five major awards

Travis Hunter has been named a finalist for five awards but there's one missing from the bunch and Deion Sanders was livid

3 days ago

Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes, playing for Coach Prime...

Jake Shapiro

Prime shares Shedeur and Hunter’s plan for CU’s bowl game

Senior Day at Folsom Field on Friday will not be Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's final game for the Colorado Buffaloes

3 days ago

Deion Sanders shades Florida State as he confirms CU’s bowl plan