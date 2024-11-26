Prime shares Shedeur and Hunter’s plan for CU’s bowl game

Senior Day at Folsom Field on Friday will not be Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s final game for the Colorado Buffaloes, according to head coach Deion Sanders.

The quarterback and two-way star plan to play in whatever postseason affairs may come for the Buffs, even if they’re out of the championship picture. In recent years projected top NFL Draft picks have opted out of their bowl games in college if they are not in the College Football Playoff. Given Colorado’s loss on Saturday, the Buffaloes are now a longshot for the CFP—though there’s a slight chance the team can still make the Big 12 Championship Game. Still, it’s more than likely as of Tuesday that the Buffs are headed for the Alamo or Holiday Bowl.

“We’re gonna go to a bowl game and end this thing on the right note,” Coach Prime said on Tuesday. “No, we got a bowl game. It’s not the last time you’re gonna see them in a Buff uniform.”

Hunter has been treated like a son by Sanders, meaning he’s basically got three on his Buffs squad that he’ll be coaching for a final time at Folsom Field on Friday. And who knows if Deion will ever coach Shedeur, Shilo or Travis again.

“I don’t know. I’ve never had that feeling yet,” Sanders said. “I don’t know how we’re going to handle that, what the emotions will be. That last walk may be something to behold. I’m not focused on my last hoorah with my kids, I’m focused on my last game with my team.”

Colorado is having a very strong year at 8-3 as they have rejoined the Big 12 in Prime’s second season. Sanders has put together one of the best quarterback displays in Boulder ever all the while Hunter is the frontrunner for the Heisman as we enter the last weekend of regular season ball.