Bo Nix knew when he woke up it could be a big day against Atlanta

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix had a huge game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

In fact, it was the best day of Nix’s young NFL career, and it’s not particularly close.

Nix threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns as the Broncos blasted the Falcons by a final score of 38-6. Nix also completed nearly 85 percent of his passes, going 28-33 through the air. It was a truly special performance.

After the game Nix was asked about when he realized his numbers could be massive. He said it actually happened hours before the contest even started.

“When I woke up this morning. Each day you get to go out there on the field and play for a team, for a franchise that believes in you. And an organization that does so much for you. Sometimes you just wake up ready to roll,” Nix said.

It’s a good philosophical answer from Nix, knowing he’s the guy and the Broncos believe in him. He rewarded them with something no rookie in NFL history has ever done.

Per Denver Sports’ senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason, Nix became the first rookie QB ever with four TD passes, zero interceptions, 300-plus yards and a completion percentage above 80 percent for a single game.

“It’s a blessing to be in my spot, my shoes. Each day is a new opportunity, new time to go out there and play in front of a home crowd that showed up today. It was a lot of fun and we’ve just got to continue to build and grow to where we try to find these weeks as much as possible,” Nix said.

After the Broncos were devastated by the Chiefs at the buzzer a week ago, Nix and his teammates responded. Just like head coach Sean Payton was proud of that, Nix knew it had to be done.

“There’s nothing we can do about the past. There’s nothing we can do about last week,” Nix said. “We feel like we’ve being doing whatever we can as a crew to get past the dark times and get into some good times.”

And the good times were rolling on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The 6-5 Broncos are still in a playoff spot in the AFC, and can easily get to 8-5 with the Raiders and Browns looming.

If Bo Nix keeps playing like this, it should be no problem.