Sean Payton proud of resilient Broncos as they demolish Atlanta

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows what happened against the Kansas City Chiefs last week could’ve derailed his team’s season.

That didn’t happen. And, oh boy, it didn’t happen in a big way.

The Broncos absolutely crushed the Atlanta Falcons by a final score of 38-6 on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. The blocked field goal by the Chiefs to lose at the buzzer seven days ago was a thing of the past. Denver demolished Atlanta.

In his opening remarks during his postgame presser, Payton noted that. It was clearly on his mind, wondering how the Broncos would bounce back. They answered any lingering questions in an emphatic way.

“The thing I was most proud of and excited about is the response obviously coming off a tough loss. I thought we had a real good week,” Payton said. “Most importantly is coming back after last week’s loss.”

Denver improved its record to 6-5 and still holds the No. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture. Rookie QB Bo Nix was brilliant, topping 300 yards for the first time in his career and throwing for four touchdowns to four different targets. The Broncos defense held Atlanta to just two field goals. It really was a perfect day.

“I think it started early in the week. It still gets back to the players, and the makeup. It gets back to the things we keep talking about, the grit, the toughness. This is a team that is different from a year ago, kind of has that,” Payton said.

That last line could be looked at as a bit of a shot at former QB Russell Wilson, but this is the Nix show now. And even though Denver could’ve handed the Chiefs their first loss, that was clearly behind them.

“There response was really good,” Payton said.

Next up for the Broncos is a trip to face the lowly Raiders in Las Vegas followed by the porous Cleveland Browns at home. Before you know it, Denver might be 8-5.

And Sean Payton is proud that one brutal defeat didn’t let them lose focus of what could be a special season.