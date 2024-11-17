Brandon Jones inactive for Broncos due to abdomen injury

DENVER — Brandon Jones spent the week battling an abdominal injury that limited him in practice. Now he won’t be available at all.

Denver decactivated Jones in advance of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Jones suffered the injury last week against the Kansas City Chiefs but was still on the field for practice this week, albeit on a limited basis.

This will mark the third time in the last four weeks that the Broncos have operated short-handed at safety. Denver played against Carolina and Baltimore without P.J. Locke, who suffered a fractured thumb. Locke returned last week, playing with a cast on his hand. He will wear that cast again Sunday against the Falcons.

Devon Key is expected to start in place of Brandon Jones. Key played extensively in Locke’s place in Weeks 8 and 9.

There were no surprises beyond Brandon Jones on the inactive list. Tight end Greg Dulcich will be inactive for a seventh-consecutive week after playing throughout September. Offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton will also be inactive again, which potentially means Alex Forsyth will remain in his tight-end role on the left flank on the field-goal protection unit.

On the field, the Broncos will wear orange pants with orange jerseys for the first time this season. Orange-on-orange was a staple of the team from 2016-23 with its “Color Rush” uniform that saw block numbers and a throwback stripe template.

To try and mitigate the ambulatory-pylon look, the Broncos will wear navy-blue socks/leggings to complete the uniform.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-FALCONS INACTIVES:

BRONCOS:

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

OT Frank Crum

TE Greg Dulcich

S Brandon Jones

OL Calvin Throckmorton

DL Enyi Uwazurike

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

FALCONS:

CB Dee Alford

ILB Troy Andersen

ILB JD Bertrand

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.

CB Mike Hughes

OT Brandon Parker

TE Charlie Woerner

