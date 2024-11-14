Close
AVALANCHE

Avs activate two key players off IR as full health creeps closer

Nov 14, 2024, 11:45 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Avs are creeping closer and closer to full health, as the team activated two key players off IR on Thursday.

It was expected both Jonathan Drouin and Miles Wood would re-join the team for Friday night’s game against the Washington Capitals, and that now appears to be all but official.

Drouin has played in only one game this year, missing the other 16 contests with an upper-body injury. He broke out with Colorado last year, posting the best year of his career with 56 points, tallying 19 goals and 37 assists. The former No. 3 overall pick thrived playing with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, as most guys tend to do.

Meanwhile, Wood hasn’t played since Oct. 28, also out with an upper-body injury. The gritty third-line winger has a goal for the Avalanche this year and is viewed as key bottom-six forward. Wood also had a memorable OT goal against the Dallas Stars in the playoffs a season ago.

And finally, Valeri Nichushkin is likely to make his 2024-25 debut as his six-month suspension from the NHL has officially expired. Head coach Jared Bednar has said on multiple occasions he expects Nichushkin out there against the Capitals.

It’s still only November, but this is a big regular season game for the Avs. And there should be plenty of energy inside Ball Arena getting back Drouin, Wood and Nichushkin.

Avs activate two key players off IR as full health creeps closer