BRONCOS

Luke Wattenberg continues practicing as he prepares for return

Nov 7, 2024, 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:17 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Luke Wattenberg practiced for a second-consecutive day Thursday, keeping him on track for a potential return from the ankle injury that has kept him out for the last four weeks.

The third-year center had been off to a solid start before suffering the injury during the 34-18 win over Las Vegas. Among 41 centers around the NFL with at least 150 pass-block snaps, Wattenberg is one of 17 who has not allowed a single sack this season, per the data compiled by Pro Football Focus.

Further, Wattenberg’s pressure rate as compiled by PFF — one pressure allowed every 49.75 pass-block plays — ranks seventh among those 41 centers.

“I think Luke’s done a great job. I think he’s so prideful about being on task, communicating the calls to everybody,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey explained.

“… Obviously, a huge part of the center’s role is very demonstrative, very clear, very confident and very prepared. And Luke’s a talented football player, and he’s shown that time and time again since I got here.

“He’s a great mover. He’s gifted in how he can go out and play in the game, and I’m happy he’s had the opportunity he’s had this year. He’s definitely earned it.”

 

But the Broncos found something in Alex Forsyth, as well.

“I don’t think we missed a beat with Alex in the lineup,” McGlinchey said. “Again, another guy that’s so wired to be right and so wired to be prideful in what he does and get us all on the same page. And he did that great.

“… I think offensive-line wise, those two guys have held us together, and really thankful that those two guys are playing center for us.”

PRACTICE PARTICIPATION REPORT

Also practicing once again were edge rusher Drew Sanders and safety Delarrin-Turner Yell. Both remain on the physically-unable-to-perform list. Thirteen days remain on Turner-Yell’s window to return, while Sanders, who returned Wednesday, has 20 days to practice before the Broncos must make a roster decision.

Safety P.J. Locke also practiced once again. He missed the last two weeks due to a thumb injury.

The team worked out in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse for a second-consecutive day due to snowy conditions.

