Drew Sanders practices for first time since tearing Achilles tendon

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Sanders was part of the reason why the Denver Broncos could afford to trade Baron Browning earlier in the week.

The second-year linebacker — who began his rookie season at inside linebacker in 2023 before moving to edge rusher — practiced Wednesday afternoon inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, marking his first on-field work with the team since he suffered an Achilles tendon injury during offseason workouts in April.

Sanders went through the practice paces and appeared to be moving well during the individual period. The Broncos now have up to 21 days to evaluate Sanders and decide whether to move him to the 53-player roster or keep him on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Along with Sanders, the Broncos have Jonah Elliss and Dondrea Tillman on the active roster at edge rusher behind starters Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto. The Broncos signed Cooper to a four-year extension over the weekend.

Delarrin Turner-Yell continued to practice. Like Sanders, he remains on the PUP list. Turner-Yell is seven days into the 21-day window that began last week when he practiced for the first time since suffering a torn ACL on Dec. 31 of last year against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos also started the clock on center Luke Wattenberg’s return from injured reserve after missing the last four games due to an ankle injury. Alex Forsyth handled center duties in his place.

The Broncos have already recalled four players from injured reserve: Browning, running back Audric Estimé cornerback Damarri Mathis and right tackle Mike McGlinchey. Teams are permitted to recall eight players from injured reserve over the course of a season.

Safety P.J. Locke also practiced after missing the last two games due to a thumb injury.