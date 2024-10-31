Rockies open as least likely team to win World Series in 2025
Oct 31, 2024, 1:47 PM
The Colorado Rockies are probably not going to win the World Series in 2025 and that’s no surprise but what might be—nobody is a bigger longshot to win next year’s fall classic than the Denver Nine.
The Los Angeles Dodgers open as favorites to win the 2025 World Series after winning the 2024 title on Wednesday. They beat the New York Yankees in five games and they are the team bookmakers have chosen as the favorite to win the American League pennant next season.
The Rockies haven’t been to the World Series since 2007, let alone they haven’t even been to the playoffs since 2018. Colorado is not just a longshot for the championship but to make the postseason. The Rockies are coming off of two consecutive 100-plus loss seasons. Colorado did feature a younger roster in 2024 and are clearly in a rebuild, but nobody expects it to come to fruition so quickly that the team is competing in 2025.
More likely the Rockies are at least several years away from being serious about the playoffs and National League West, let alone the playoffs. Plus, Colorado is expected to slash payroll from a roster that just went 61-101, so the proven talent could be even worse. It all adds to the folks in Vegas as low on the Rockies as they are one of the worst teams in the history of baseball from this season, the White Sox.
2025 World Series odds
Los Angeles Dodgers: +400
New York Yankees: +750
Atlanta Braves: +800
Philadelphia Phillies: +1000
Baltimore Orioles: +1100
Houston Astros: +1200
New York Mets: +1200
San Diego Padres: +1500
Cleveland Guardians: +2500
Chicago Cubs: +2500
Texas Rangers: +2500
Seattle Mariners: +2500
Arizona Diamondbacks: +3000
Minnesota Twins: +3000
Detroit Tigers: +4000
Boston Red Sox: +4000
Milwaukee Brewers: +4000
Kansas City Royals: +4500
Tampa Bay Rays: +5000
San Francisco Giants: +5500
Cincinnati Reds: +6000
Toronto Blue Jays: +7000
St. Louis Cardinals: +7000
Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000
The Athletics: +13000
Washington Nationals: +16000
Los Angeles Angels: +21000
Miami Marlins: +37000
Colorado Rockies: +50000
Chicago White Sox: +50000
Among the most obvious choices the Rockies move away from the roster are Brendan Rodgers, Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber. The trio will all be free agents after the 2025 season and are projected to make between $8 million and $5 million in their final years of arbitration. That coupled with Charlie Blackmon retiring means four capable big leaguers could be gone from Colorado’s roster.
While the Rockies are doing the right thing in rebuilding since they are devoid of talent at many spots up and down their organization, it’s still going to be painful short term. Long term, the last two years’ drafts have greatly improved the club’s farm system ranks. Some of this has already even paid out in the majors with youngsters like Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle shining. So maybe, just maybe the Rockies can compete for a Fall Classic soon but it’s probably not going to be in 2025.