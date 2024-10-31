Rockies open as least likely team to win World Series in 2025

The Colorado Rockies are probably not going to win the World Series in 2025 and that’s no surprise but what might be—nobody is a bigger longshot to win next year’s fall classic than the Denver Nine.

The Los Angeles Dodgers open as favorites to win the 2025 World Series after winning the 2024 title on Wednesday. They beat the New York Yankees in five games and they are the team bookmakers have chosen as the favorite to win the American League pennant next season.

The Rockies haven’t been to the World Series since 2007, let alone they haven’t even been to the playoffs since 2018. Colorado is not just a longshot for the championship but to make the postseason. The Rockies are coming off of two consecutive 100-plus loss seasons. Colorado did feature a younger roster in 2024 and are clearly in a rebuild, but nobody expects it to come to fruition so quickly that the team is competing in 2025.

More likely the Rockies are at least several years away from being serious about the playoffs and National League West, let alone the playoffs. Plus, Colorado is expected to slash payroll from a roster that just went 61-101, so the proven talent could be even worse. It all adds to the folks in Vegas as low on the Rockies as they are one of the worst teams in the history of baseball from this season, the White Sox.

2025 World Series odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: +400

New York Yankees: +750

Atlanta Braves: +800

Philadelphia Phillies: +1000

Baltimore Orioles: +1100

Houston Astros: +1200

New York Mets: +1200

San Diego Padres: +1500

Cleveland Guardians: +2500

Chicago Cubs: +2500

Texas Rangers: +2500

Seattle Mariners: +2500

Arizona Diamondbacks: +3000

Minnesota Twins: +3000

Detroit Tigers: +4000

Boston Red Sox: +4000

Milwaukee Brewers: +4000

Kansas City Royals: +4500

Tampa Bay Rays: +5000

San Francisco Giants: +5500

Cincinnati Reds: +6000

Toronto Blue Jays: +7000

St. Louis Cardinals: +7000

Pittsburgh Pirates: +10000

The Athletics: +13000

Washington Nationals: +16000

Los Angeles Angels: +21000

Miami Marlins: +37000

Colorado Rockies: +50000

Chicago White Sox: +50000

Among the most obvious choices the Rockies move away from the roster are Brendan Rodgers, Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber. The trio will all be free agents after the 2025 season and are projected to make between $8 million and $5 million in their final years of arbitration. That coupled with Charlie Blackmon retiring means four capable big leaguers could be gone from Colorado’s roster.

While the Rockies are doing the right thing in rebuilding since they are devoid of talent at many spots up and down their organization, it’s still going to be painful short term. Long term, the last two years’ drafts have greatly improved the club’s farm system ranks. Some of this has already even paid out in the majors with youngsters like Ezequiel Tovar and Brenton Doyle shining. So maybe, just maybe the Rockies can compete for a Fall Classic soon but it’s probably not going to be in 2025.