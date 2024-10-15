Three Rockies named finalists for 2024 Gold Gloves

For the second straight year the same trio of Colorado Rockies is being recognized for their standout play on defense—third baseman Ryan McMahon, shortstop Ezequiel Tovar and center fielder Brenton Doyle were named finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove at their respective positions.

McMahon gets a nomination for the fourth-straight year at third base, alongside Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado and Giants’ Matt Chapman. The reigning winner Ke’Bryan Hayes from the Pirates was limited to 96 games this season opening up a real possibility of a new winner this season—but it’ll likely be somebody familiar with collecting gold. Arenado has won the award 10 times with his streak at the position ending last season but Chapman is the favorite and a winner of four himself, albeit all from his days in the American League. Funny enough, Arenado and Chapman, who have both scored MLB’s Platinum Glove as the game’s best defender, went to high school with each other. As for the current Rockie at the hot corner, McMahon played all of his games at the position for the first time in his career and also made his first All-Star Game. McMahon led the National League in assists, and total chances, tied for second in double plays, and was fifth-best in fielding percentage. His 10 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) was second-best in MLB for three baggers.

Dansby Swanson is the incumbent at shortstop and nominated for his play in Chicago again this season. Joining Swanson is Cardinals’ Masyn Winn and Tovar. The Rockie is unlikely to win it despite the consecutive nomination. He ranked second among NL shortstops with a 9 DRS and a .988 fielding percentage. Meanwhile, he led baseball for his position in double plays and total chances and topped the sport in assists.

The single Rockies player of the three to win last year was Doyle, taking home the club’s first-ever Gold Glove in center field. Doyle was the first NL rookie outfielder to win a Gold Glove. Nationals’ Jacob Young and Brewers’ Blake Perkins were nominated alongside Doyle this year. Doyle played in 146 games this summer and wowed with his defense. He led MLB centerfielders in putouts while tying for second in DRS.

The Gold Glove trophies will be dished out on Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.