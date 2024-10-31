How the Broncos offense can help contain the Ravens’ top-ranked offense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos probably aren’t yet equipped to win a shootout against the league’s top-ranked offense that features a reigning MVP at quarterback (Lamar Jackson) and a legitimate MVP candidate at running back (Derrick Henry), to say nothing of its array of weapons that includes a pair of tight ends that cause matchup migraines.

Even with a defense that ranks first in the NFL in average yardage per play allowed, No. 2 in percentage of drives that end in a score, No. 3 in total defense and No. 5 in the NFL in defensive DVOA, the challenge is different.

“This will be our toughest challenge to date by far,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “And this is a real, real good football team. So, getting back to last week, we’re not going to be able to afford a few of those errors against a good team like this.”

While two lost fumbles bracketed four touchdowns accumulated by the offense in last week’s 28-14 win, the miscues were on the defensive side, too — some lapses that allowed the Ravens to escape second-and-goal at the 19-yard line on their first series and later end the game with a 98-yard march aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty.

For a Broncos defense that allowed 7 touchdowns in its previous 6 games, such moments were unlike them. But few of the offenses Denver saw in those games had the ability to make Denver

“You’ve gotta be disciplined. You’ve gotta get your eyes right. Whatever defensive call is in, you’ve gotta exceute it to T,” edge rusher Jonathon Cooper said. “You’ve gotta be on point with these guys, because … they can hurt us in so many different ways.”

But that doesn’t mean the defense lacks confidence despite the fact it’s about to step up in class. The Broncos’ last 5 opponents rank 24th, 28th, 23rd, 22nd and 29th in total offense.

“I know what type of team we have,” Cooper said. “And, yeah, I know that when we step out on Sunday, you’re going to see the best of us. And I know none of us are backing down.

“None of us are like, ‘This is too big for us” or ‘This isn’t anything that nobody can’t step up to or be ready for.’ So, yeah, no, I got all full confidence in my guys, and I know we’re going to handle business.”

But when it comes to defusing the Ravens, it’s not just about Denver’s defense.

BRONCOS OFFENSE MUST DO ITS PART

It’s complementary football, of course. That’s a term you probably know well.

In this week’s case, it means having a special teams that can steal yardage on returns and use Riley Dixon’s placement punting and its coverage abilities as a unit to force Baltimore into long fields. Dixon leads the NFL in punts inside the 20-yard line, and the coverage work — shown last Sunday when Tremon Smith and Lucas Krull kept a punt from going into the end zone — is a massive reason why.

Then, there is Bo Nix and the Broncos offense, which knows it must cobble together lengthy drives that leave Jackson, Henry and friends fidgeting. Its ability to control tempo is at least as important to squelching the Ravens’ potent attack as anything the defense itself will do.

“I think it’s a big deal. I think we need to be able to sustain drives,” Broncos tight end Adam Trautman said.

“… Our defense is arguably the best defense in the league, too. But we do want to keep them off the field, and we want to be able to possess the ball.”

It will take a collective effort super to anything seen from the Broncos so far this season.

“It’s all hands on deck this week,” running back Javonte Williams said.

