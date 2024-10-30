Sean Payton says what we’re all thinking on Broncos and Ravens

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows this Sunday is his team’s toughest matchup of the season thus far when they face the Baltimore Ravens.

Yes, the Broncos are 5-3, but a lot has been made about who they’ve beaten. The combined record of the Buccaneers, Jets, Raiders, Saints and Panther is just 11-29. Sure, five of those losses came to Denver, but it hasn’t exactly been a gauntlet of a schedule.

That changes this weekend, facing the Ravens and two of the most dynamic players in the NFL in quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

Baltimore is coming off a disappointing loss to the Browns, and is actually behind the Broncos in the playoff standings. But even with an identical 5-3 record, the Ravens are viewed as a Super Bowl contender. Denver isn’t quite there yet.

After practice on Wednesday, Payton was asked if this kind of game can be used as a “measuring stick.” His whole answer is a good one, but what he says at the end is telling.

“They can be. Part of it is, it kind of leads you off into the distance. As the season progresses, obviously the games begin to gain more significance. But certainly this will be our toughest challenge to date by far. This is a real, real good football team,” Payton said.

Payton admitting that the Ravens are the toughest team the Broncos have played is interesting. We were all thinking it, but the head coach said it out loud.

He also didn’t miss a chance to vent about his team’s two wide receiver fumbles last Sunday against the lowly Panthers.

“Getting back to last week, we’re not going to be able to afford a few of those errors against a good team like this,” Payton said.

Payton was grumpy postgame after the 28-14 win over Carolina, not thrilled that Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Courtland Sutton put the ball on the ground. He also didn’t like Denver giving up a late garbage time touchdown. They should’ve won 35-7, not by only 14 points.

But you can bet Payton will take any kind of victory in a few days against the Ravens. It doesn’t have to be pretty, just leave Baltimore with a win. And it’ll be the Broncos toughest game yet.