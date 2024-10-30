Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton says what we’re all thinking on Broncos and Ravens

Oct 30, 2024, 2:56 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows this Sunday is his team’s toughest matchup of the season thus far when they face the Baltimore Ravens.

Yes, the Broncos are 5-3, but a lot has been made about who they’ve beaten. The combined record of the Buccaneers, Jets, Raiders, Saints and Panther is just 11-29. Sure, five of those losses came to Denver, but it hasn’t exactly been a gauntlet of a schedule.

That changes this weekend, facing the Ravens and two of the most dynamic players in the NFL in quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry.

Baltimore is coming off a disappointing loss to the Browns, and is actually behind the Broncos in the playoff standings. But even with an identical 5-3 record, the Ravens are viewed as a Super Bowl contender. Denver isn’t quite there yet.

After practice on Wednesday, Payton was asked if this kind of game can be used as a “measuring stick.” His whole answer is a good one, but what he says at the end is telling.

“They can be. Part of it is, it kind of leads you off into the distance. As the season progresses, obviously the games begin to gain more significance. But certainly this will be our toughest challenge to date by far. This is a real, real good football team,” Payton said.

Payton admitting that the Ravens are the toughest team the Broncos have played is interesting. We were all thinking it, but the head coach said it out loud.

He also didn’t miss a chance to vent about his team’s two wide receiver fumbles last Sunday against the lowly Panthers.

“Getting back to last week, we’re not going to be able to afford a few of those errors against a good team like this,” Payton said.

Payton was grumpy postgame after the 28-14 win over Carolina, not thrilled that Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Courtland Sutton put the ball on the ground. He also didn’t like Denver giving up a late garbage time touchdown. They should’ve won 35-7, not by only 14 points.

But you can bet Payton will take any kind of victory in a few days against the Ravens. It doesn’t have to be pretty, just leave Baltimore with a win. And it’ll be the Broncos toughest game yet.

Broncos

Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell...

Andrew Mason

Broncos safety Turner-Yell practices for first time in 10 months

Delarrin Turner-Yell practiced Wednesday, going through paces on the field for the first time since tearing his ACL on New Year's Eve

30 minutes ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

At midseason milepost, Bo Nix is headed in the right direction

The form of Bo Nix has improved over the last few weeks, which is why Sean Payton is focused on issues beyond the QB.

11 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Broncos third-down work has become first-rate lately

Woebegone for most of the last two seasons, the Broncos third-down offense came to life in a big way the last two weeks.

15 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos wild card...

Will Petersen

The Broncos currently have the top wild card spot in the AFC

The Denver Broncos earned another victory this past Sunday, and got some unexpected help in the AFC wild card standings

1 day ago

Sean Payton George Paton Broncos trade...

Will Petersen

The Denver Broncos need to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline

The Broncos should show rookie QB Bo Nix they really believe in him, and add another weapon before the NFL trade deadline next week

1 day ago

Jim Nantz Tony Romo Tracy Wolfson Broncos CBS...

Will Petersen

Broncos are getting the No. 1 CBS announcing crew on Sunday

CBS shared that Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will be responsible for the broadcasting duties between the Broncos and Ravens

2 days ago

Sean Payton says what we’re all thinking on Broncos and Ravens