Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Gabriel Landeskog making ‘big strides,’ still no date for Avs return

Sep 18, 2024, 4:46 PM | Updated: 4:58 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The last time Gabriel Landeskog played a game for the Colorado Avalanche it ended with him lifting the Stanley Cup.

Two seasons off the ice later and Landeskog is still working his way back from a May 2023 knee surgery which he hoped would repair an issue he suffered in September of 2020. The experimental procedure has ended the career of several athletes before him but the Avalanche captain has never publically talked about retirement. And while there was no real positive update from Colorado’s season-opening media ability on Wednesday per se, team head coach Jared Bednar let it slip that there have been good steps made by the second overall pick in the 2011 NHL Draft.

“No update on Gabe, I think his situation has been the same for quite some time,” Bednar said. “He’s doing everything he possibly can to get back on the ice and get ready to play. He’s certainly making a lot of big strides. There’s a lot of hope there, and I think that his timeline is when he says he’s ready to go. It’s been the same for a while and he and we are encouraged by the progress he’s made but as far as putting a date on it we won’t do that.”

Landeskog has said in the past that the injury only really impacts him when skating. He first suffered the issue when  Cale Makar cut his knee during Game 6 of a playoff series against the Stars. Landy missed that Game 7, which was a loss, and came back to play 54 of the Avs’ 56 games in the COVID-shortened 2020-2021 season and another 10 in the playoffs. In 2022-2023 Landeskog played another 51 regular-season before getting knee surgery. Landeskog returned for the playoffs where he tallied 22 points in 20 games en route to the Avs’ first title since 2001.

Landeskog has now missed the last 195 regular-season games dating back to the 2021-22 season but had those 20 games of magic in between. The longtime captain of the Avs is sixth in career games played for the franchise with 738, eighth in goals at 238, and eighth in points at 571—getting past last season by his current teammates in some of those marks.

Landy’s help would be even more key this season given fellow forward Valeri Nichushkin will miss about the first quarter of the season due to suspension from substance issues. The team also has little room under the salary cap to find a true and productive replacement for either player which hints at the team’s struggles since Landeskog last played.

Avalanche

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare #41 of the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche bring back Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for tryout

The Avalanche made a move to possibly strengthen their forward depth on Wednesday by signing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

7 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon's trophies...

Will Petersen

Avs giving fans a chance to take photos with MacKinnon’s trophies

The Avs announced that both of Nathan MacKinnon's trophies, the Hart and Ted Lindsay, will be available for fan photos on Oct. 12

8 days ago

Cale Makar Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche national TV...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche will have 17 national TV games, but with a catch

Fans will be able to watch Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen and the rest of the Avalanche on national TV many times this year

20 days ago

Avalanche Stars celebration Avs NHL...

Will Petersen

Avs ranked as having four top-10 players at their position in NHL

NHL Network revealed its "top players right now" series throughout the month of August, and the usual Avs players fared well

20 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog injury...

Will Petersen

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog gives best update yet on his injury

Gabriel Landeskog is doubling down on a return from a brutal knee injury, saying it's a matter of "when, not if" he'll play in the NHL again

28 days ago

Oliver Kylington #58 of the Calgary Flames brings the puck down the ice against Pierre-Edouard Bell...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche add notable depth to their defense

The Colorado Avalanche announced on Monday that they have signed Oliver Kylington to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million for the coming season

1 month ago

Gabriel Landeskog making ‘big strides,’ still no date for Avs return