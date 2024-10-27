The Russell Westbrook Show costs Nuggets in bad loss to Clips

DENVER–The Denver Nuggets have not begun their season on the right foot.

After losing on Thursday to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their season opener, the Nuggets looked to bounce back against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The game went back and forth, but the Clippers won 109-104. The Nuggets are now 0-2 to begin the season, and they will start a three-game road trip in Toronto on Monday.

The Nuggets, who lost eight home games all of last season, have already dropped 25% of that number. They dug themselves a hole in the first 25 minutes of the game but almost fought back to win.

“It’s not the start that we wanted, but it’s our reality,” Michael Malone said. “So embrace it, and let’s try to go on the road, find our rhythm, and kind of get this (bad) taste out of our mouths.”

Nikola Jokic hits a career-high from three, taking over

Everyone knew the Nuggets would need to shoot the ball better and space the floor more in Game 2 than they did on Opening Night. Jokic, who was doubled most of Thursday, created his own space on Saturday,

“I know everybody’s saying “make shots!” but I feel even before that, I thought our spacing was awful at times,” Malone said.

Joker took over in this game, hitting a career-high seven three-pointers to finish with a game-high 41 points. He connected on seven of his seven shots from deep. As the Clippers sagged off, expecting more poor Nuggets spacing, Jokic took the most advantage. His Herculean effort just wasn’t supported by enough of his teammates.

While the spacing was no doubt better in the second half against Los Angeles, his teammates still struggled to hit threes. Michael Porter Jr. missed all six of his shots from deep. Jokic’s seven triples were equaled by the rest of his teammates, who combined to knock down seven. So Jokic’s takeover was absolutely needed.

Jokic did miss a free throw in the pressure cooker that would’ve changed how the contest ended and then he missed a desperation deep ball to end the afternoon. Nobody will blame Jokic, but his unreal effort was for naught.

Nuggets can’t stop Powell

Entering the fourth quarter, the Nuggets had a chance. At the end of the fourth quarter, one thing was clear – they couldn’t stop Norman Powell. He finished the game with 37 points, but most of his damage came when the Nuggets were trying to close out.

The Nuggets pulled ahead in the fourth, only to have their lead quickly slip away because Powell kept hitting shots. Malone eventually made adjustments defensively when Powell started to get hot. The thing is, Denver was missing its fireman from the past two seasons in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In Game 1, they missed KCP’s shooting but in Game 2, they were without his nasty perimeter defense. When Malone finally shifted Christian Braun onto Powell, James Harden was able to get free on Aaron Gordon, who struggled on Powell. In years past Braun and KCP may come in at the same time to slow the momentum but Denver no longer has that option. Very late, Malone went to Russell Westbrook for defense, but that didn’t help.

“If a guy is considered a run-off, we can’t let him keep shooting threes,” Malone said. “It’s on me to make sure we’re doing something to get the ball out of his hands. I have to do a better job.

Malone was brutally honest after the game.

“Obviously, Norman Powell just kicked our (butt) in the fourth. 22 points.” Malone said.

Rusty Russell Westbrook?

Nuggets nation was part excited and part hesitant when the team added veteran Westbrook this offseason. The former MVP used to be an electric player, who would gather triple-doubles regularly. Now, Westbrook is on his sixth team in six years. The Nuggets must figure out what they can get from their backup point guard at this point in his career, and Malone must try to utilize him in the best way possible.

Malone emphasized the team will be creative when using Westbrook.

“It’s not going to be the Russell Westbrook show…but I still want Russell to be Russell.” Malone said.

Against the Clippers, the Russell Westbrook Show may have been what cost Denver. In the close loss, Westbrook missed all eight of his shots and was a team-worst -13. That’s exactly in line with what he did on Opening Night as well.

There’s just no changing Westbrook’s game at this point in his career. He is going to be wild on the court. I imagine that when he’s ‘on’ it will be a thing of beauty. However, he was ‘off’ in the opener and that didn’t change on Saturday. And there’s evidence that he’s been off in big spots for his teams the last few years.

Too often, Westbrook will attack the basket with no plan. He used to be able to finish with the best of them – many times above the rim. Now, 35, Westbrook charges toward the hoop, will leave his feet and has no plan for what to do with the ball.

At this point, it’s unfair to assume Westbrook won’t be anything other that what he is. Westbrook is beloved by his teammates, and he hustles all the time. However, his outside shooting, free-throw shooting, and finishing leaves much to be desired at this point in his career.

