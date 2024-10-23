Pat Surtain II returns to Broncos practice after suffering concussion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Pat Surtain II was back on the practice field Wednesday as the Denver Broncos returned from their mini-bye to begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Surtain spent last week in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol after suffering a concussion on the first defensive snap of the Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos managed to throttle the New Orleans Saints last week without the two-time Pro Bowl selection. They used Levi Wallace in his place as outside corner, with Ja’Quan McMillian handling his usual slot-corner duties after also working outside during the Chargers game after Surtain succumbed.

Last week marked just the second game missed by Surtain during his four-season pro career. A calf injury sidelined him for the Week 18 regular-season finale against Kansas City that concluded his rookie campaign.

Also practicing Wednesday was offensive tackle Alex Palczewski. He was listed as having limited practice repetitions for two days last week — Monday, which was a projection of a practice that did not take place, and Tuesday’s walk-through. He was listed as “did not practice” for Wednesday and was ruled out.

Palczewski suffered a high-ankle sprain during the Broncos’ Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Matt Peart filled in for him in Week 6, but by the Saints game, Mike McGlinchey was good to go and returned to the lineup after sitting out four weeks due to a torn MCL.