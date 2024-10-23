Panthers make a change at starting QB ahead of Broncos game

The Carolina Panthers are going back to former first overall pick in the NFL Draft Bryce Young to start at quarterback against the Denver Broncos after veteran Andy Dalton suffered a sprained thumb in a car crash on Tuesday.

The news comes from Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who revealed the change and Dalton’s injury on Wednesday.

“A scary moment but everyone is okay, unfortunately in the accident he sprained his thumb,” the coach said. “Bryce will be playing this week and we’ll be evaluating Andy day to day to see if we can get him up as the two on game day.”

Bryce Young will start. Andy Dalton has sprained thumb. pic.twitter.com/t0surwNGbW — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 23, 2024

Carolina now goes back to Young, who was benched after just two starts in September. On the season, he has appeared in four games and has no touchdown passes to three interceptions.

Dalton provided the Panthers with a spark, leading them to their only win of the season over the Raiders in his first start. But since then Dalton and Carolina have lost four in a row, including getting trounced by the Commanders 40-7 last Sunday. Overall, Dalton has thrown for 989 yards and has seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

Dalton being healthy enough to be the backup is an interesting wrinkle. None of it is more important than the fact that Dalton and his family are okay after the auto wreck.

The incident does set up a sophomore quarterback against rookie duel with Young and Bo Nix—and likely gives the Broncos defense even more fuel to an already rambunctious unit.