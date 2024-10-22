Andy Dalton in car accident but okay, unclear if he’ll face Broncos

Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, but thankfully he’s okay.

The news was shared by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The Panthers are slated to play the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, and it’s unclear what this means for Dalton’s status for that game.

Panthers QB Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident in Charlotte today, team spokesperson confirms to @NFLonCBS. Dalton, his wife, three kids and dog were in the car. Thankfully, no one from Dalton's car was transported by emergency medical personnel. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 22, 2024

Jones went on to add that “Dalton is being evaluated by Panthers medical personnel, and the team has no further details at this time.”

First and foremost, it’s great news that Dalton and his family are alright after the accident. That’s obviously the most important thing, and Jones noted in his original report that “no one from Dalton’s car was transported by emergency medical personnel.”

On the football front, if Dalton can’t play this weekend, Carolina would likely go back to former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at QB. Young, who was picked at the top spot in the 2023 NFL Draft, was benched after just two starts in September. On the season he has appeared in four games and has no touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Dalton provided the Panthers with a spark, leading them to their only win of the season over the Raiders in his first start. But since then Dalton and Carolina have lost four in a row, including getting trounced by the Commanders 40-7 last Sunday. Overall, Dalton has thrown for 989 yards and has seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

The first injury report for the game will come out on Wednesday, and Andy Dalton is likely to be listed in some capacity. Again, the biggest news is that he and his family are okay after the accident. Still, there’s football to be played in five days, and this is now a story to monitor for Broncos fans.