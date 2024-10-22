Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Andy Dalton in car accident but okay, unclear if he’ll face Broncos

Oct 22, 2024, 4:21 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Carolina Panthers QB Andy Dalton was involved in a car accident on Tuesday, but thankfully he’s okay.

The news was shared by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. The Panthers are slated to play the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, and it’s unclear what this means for Dalton’s status for that game.

Jones went on to add that “Dalton is being evaluated by Panthers medical personnel, and the team has no further details at this time.”

First and foremost, it’s great news that Dalton and his family are alright after the accident. That’s obviously the most important thing, and Jones noted in his original report that “no one from Dalton’s car was transported by emergency medical personnel.”

On the football front, if Dalton can’t play this weekend, Carolina would likely go back to former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at QB. Young, who was picked at the top spot in the 2023 NFL Draft, was benched after just two starts in September. On the season he has appeared in four games and has no touchdown passes and three interceptions.

Dalton provided the Panthers with a spark, leading them to their only win of the season over the Raiders in his first start. But since then Dalton and Carolina have lost four in a row, including getting trounced by the Commanders 40-7 last Sunday. Overall, Dalton has thrown for 989 yards and has seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

The first injury report for the game will come out on Wednesday, and Andy Dalton is likely to be listed in some capacity. Again, the biggest news is that he and his family are okay after the accident. Still, there’s football to be played in five days, and this is now a story to monitor for Broncos fans.

Broncos

Denver Broncos playoff Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Yes, the Denver Broncos are currently a playoff team right now

The Denver Broncos would be a playoff team if the season ended today; it doesn't, but that's a fun sentence to type in late October

6 hours ago

Courtland Sutton Broncos Panthers...

Will Petersen

The Broncos need to obliterate the Panthers, as style points matter

The Broncos should get to 5-3, but winning big over the Panthers, Bo Nix improving and the defense keeping its foot on the gas are important

15 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix rookie starter captain...

James Merilatt

Is Bo Nix limiting or expanding Sean Payton’s playcalling options?

The Broncos rookie quarterback opens up the playbook when it comes to the ground game, but he reduces what can be done in the air

1 day ago

Sean Payton, Troy Franklin...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton believes rookie Troy Franklin is making strong strides

Troy Franklin has had his production has increase just about every week and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is seeing positive signs

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Russell Wilson shines in his Steelers debut, cooking on “SNF”

After knocking off the rust from not playing a game in nearly 10 months, the former Broncos quarterback put on a dazzling show on "SNF"

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix’s feet have been his biggest asset… and liability

The Broncos rookie quarterback has made a lot of plays in the running game, but too many passes have been awry because of footwork

2 days ago

Andy Dalton in car accident but okay, unclear if he’ll face Broncos