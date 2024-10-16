Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Three Nuggets in ESPN’s top-100 players so far, but two drop spots

Oct 16, 2024, 11:07 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

It’s top-100 list time in the NBA as the regular season kicks off next week for the Denver Nuggets and every other team.

ESPN is unveiling the 100 best players in the league in stages, and right now we know Nos. 11-100. The top-10 will be revealed on Thursday, with Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic hopefully checking in at No. 1 coming off his third MVP in four years.

This is the 14th year ESPN has done this list, and their formula is pretty interesting for coming up with it.

Here’s the criteria they follow: “To get the final NBA Rank prediction, we asked our expert panel to vote on player vs. player matchups from more than 15,000 possible pairings. Voters were asked, “Which player will be better in 2024-25?” and had to predict how each player will perform this season.”

That seems fair enough, although people are inevitably going to have problems with where their favorite players rank. In the case of the Nuggets, three familiar names are in the top-100, but two dropped from their spots a season ago.

Michael Porter Jr. is No. 89, down from No. 68 last year. Aaron Gordon is No. 49, which is actually up two slots from a season ago. And Jamal Murray fell to No. 31 after being ranked No. 17 in 2023.

In the case of Porter and Murray, it’s predictable why the fell. Both struggled in the playoffs last year, particularly in the second round against Minnesota. Porter scored in single-digits in five of the seven games against the Timberwolves.

And Murray averaged only 18.4 points per game versus Minnesota and shot 33.3% from three-point range. He also played poorly for Team Canada this summer in the Olympics, something that was fresh on voter’s minds.

Gordon, however, received praise from ESPN as he moved up the list. They wrote he “might be the most valuable role player in the league.” Gordon has thrived playing with Jokic since a trade in the spring of 2021.

The Nuggets having four players on this list is pretty cool. But clearly the pressure is on Porter and Murray to rise to the occasion as Denver seeks its second NBA title in three years.

And if Jokic isn’t No. 1 on Thursday, you know Nuggets fans will be outraged. Stay tuned.

Nuggets

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets talks with Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Malone calls out Nuggets conditioning after 0-3 preseason start

The Denver Nuggets are off to an 0-3 start in the preseaso and there is concern about the team's conditioning from Michael Malone

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

NBA MVP Jokic presents NHL MVP MacKinnon with Hart Trophy

The reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic presented the reigning NHL MVP Nathan Mackinnon with the Hart Trophy, and the crowd in Denver exploded

4 days ago

DENVER, COLORADO - JANUARY 29: Jae Crowder #99 of the Milwaukee Bucks battles for position with Chr...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets pick up options on three standout youngsters

To no surprise, the Denver Nuggets are keeping around their young core for one more year, picking up team options on three players for 2025-26

6 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets during game four of the ...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic litters the polls in anonymous NBA GM survey

Nikola Jokic holds most people's belt for best player in the world and that was made evident on Tuesday in NBA.com's anonymous survey

8 days ago

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver presents Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets with the Michael Jorda...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic requested Adam Silver to host an NBA game in Serbia

Nikola Jokic would like the Denver Nuggets to play an NBA game in Serbia before his playing days are up, per Adam Silver

12 days ago

Head coach Michael Malone of the Denver Nuggets looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets main group outplays the champs in preseason debut

The Nuggets lost to the Celtics 107-103 to tip off the 2024 NBA Preseason in Abu Dhabi but the game mostly featured bench players

12 days ago

Three Nuggets in ESPN’s top-100 players so far, but two drop spots