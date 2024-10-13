Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Prime gets brutally honest about his son’s game against KSU

Oct 13, 2024, 1:32 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Robert Livingston’s Colorado Buffaloes defense has come alive in recent weeks, showing that Deion Sanders team was gritty as well as flashy and the stifling efforts came with a banged-up unit.

On Saturday the Buffs were fully healthy on that side of the ball and yet they were gashed by Kansas State. The Wildcats got 182 yards on the ground from DJ Giddens alone and got two scores on the ground from quarterback Avery Johnson and former Buffs runner Dylan Edwards. Giddens was the first player to hit the century mark rushing or receiving this season against CU.

So what went wrong? Why was a defense that allowed just 54 points over the last seven halves was taken for 31 in two in a three-point Big 12 loss?

Part of it is the Wildcats, No. 18 in the country, are the best team the Buffs have played this season. Another part? Sanders’ son and Colorado starting safety Shilo Sanders was awful. In his return from an arm injury, Sanders’ play was a standout negative for his father.

“I thought he played horrible,” Coach Prime said about Shilo. “I thought he was rusty. I thought he didn’t have his footing. I thought he wasn’t breaking down, he was coming up trying to make the play, but open field, one-on-one tackle with that kind of back is not an easy task, but he’s going to do better. I know what he has in him.”

Sanders did make seven tackles, six of which were solos. But the lasting image of him for many from the game will be him getting juked by Giddens.

And that wasn’t the only time the Buffs safety looked bad. He got beat both on the ground and through the air.

When Sanders was out Carter Stoutmire started in his place. He made a solid team with Cam Silmon-Craig, who missed most of the season opener due to a head injury. Thus Stoutmire has played a ton. The sophomore has made 13 tackles and was listed atop defensive coordinator Livingston’s chart—though Sanders played a lot more despite being “horrible.”

Deion’s other son, the starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was much better. He threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns on 34-of-40. At one point, he hit 16 straight passes—setting a new school record. But his one interception in the second half wasn’t near a single black-and-gold player and it may have done CU in.

Buffs

Deion Sanders and son Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders also thought Buffs’ final play should have been a PI

Many in the crowd at Folsom Field and plenty more watching on ESPN felt the Colorado Buffaloes should have been afforded another opportunity before the buzzer

6 hours ago

BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Quarterback Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up befor...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs fall short to Kansas State in rollercoaster Big 12 finish

The Colorado Buffaloes finally faced a ranked foe on Saturday and the Kansas State Wildcats manhandled Deion Sanders' team

8 hours ago

BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms up prior to the ga...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter leaves Buffs Big 12 battle with injury

Travis Hunter's Heisman campaign may take a hit on Saturday as the do-it-all star of the Colorado Buffaloes left early due to injury

9 hours ago

BOULDER, COLORADO - APRIL 27: Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms-up prior to their s...

Jake Shapiro

Shilo Sanders a ‘full go’ as CU Buffs come off bye week

The Colorado Buffaloes defense has hit a new gear the last few weeks and it's all come in the absence of last year's leading tackler Shilo Sanders

5 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks into the stands after a college football ...

Jake Shapiro

New Heisman favorite emerges as Travis Hunter’s odds grow again

The Heisman Trophy race shifted dramatically with a new favorite emerging and odds doubling for Colorado's Travis Hunter, who was on a bye

6 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter has really good news for Broncos fans that want him

The belle of college ball, Travis Hunter, will be one of the top picks in the coming NFL Draft and he likes the Broncos as a landing spot

10 days ago

Prime gets brutally honest about his son’s game against KSU