Shilo Sanders a ‘full go’ as CU Buffs come off bye week

The Colorado Buffaloes defense has hit a new gear the last few weeks and it’s all come in the absence of last year’s leading tackler Shilo Sanders. But the safety is on the mend and by what his father and head coach Deion Sanders said, will seemingly play against Kansas State come Saturday.

The addition could be huge for the assumed high-powered Buffs, who are getting the job done just as well on defense as they have been on offense. Since the second half of the Nebraska game, CU’s defense has only allowed 54 points over the last seven halves and that doesn’t mention a couple of long returns that gashed the special teams setting up short fields for the defense. Coincidentally it was that Week 2 game against the Cornhuskers that sidelined Sanders with an arm injury he needed surgery for.

“Shilo is ready,” Deion Sanders said Tuesday. “He’s practicing, he’s full go, has a rubber cast on, he’s doing his thing. I can’t wait to see him back there because he and Cam (Silmon-Craig) are unbelievable together.”

A son of Coach Prime and older brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Shilo is a key defender for the Buffs. Transferring to Boulder from Jacksonville State with the rest of his family, the safety started his college career at South Carolina. As a Gamecock, he played in 11 games—making 34 tackles. The hard-hitter was Second-Team All-SWAC, playing 20 games over two seasons while making 59 tackles.

Carter Stoutmire started in place of Shilo over the last three games and he’s made a solid team Silmon-Craig, who missed most of the season-opener due to a head injury. Stoutmire, a sophomore, has made 13 tackles and will likely still be a part of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston’s plan.

“Carter has done a wonderful job and got a lot of experience,” Sanders said. “He’s in on some packages as well but Shilo is full go.”

Sanders’ health means we might finally see more than a series of Colorado’s starting defense for the first time this season.

Last year at Colorado Sanders started all 11 games he played, missing one due to injury. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in his lone season in the conference.

Sanders is one of the many Buffs expected to get an NFL look.

But first CU will look to build off their 4-1 start before the bye, seeking bowl eligibility in a full season for just the second time since 2007. With four home games left and three road games also on the slate, the Buffs have ample opportunity to get the task done in Big 12 play.

“How can you be surprised with the expectation you have for yourself?” Coach Prime asked. “Only way you can be surprised is if you didn’t expect it. We expect the results when we put in the work. I just don’t want it going to their heads.”