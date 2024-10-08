Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Shilo Sanders a ‘full go’ as CU Buffs come off bye week

Oct 8, 2024, 2:25 PM

BOULDER, COLORADO - APRIL 27: Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes warms-up prior to their s...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes defense has hit a new gear the last few weeks and it’s all come in the absence of last year’s leading tackler Shilo Sanders. But the safety is on the mend and by what his father and head coach Deion Sanders said, will seemingly play against Kansas State come Saturday.

The addition could be huge for the assumed high-powered Buffs, who are getting the job done just as well on defense as they have been on offense. Since the second half of the Nebraska game, CU’s defense has only allowed 54 points over the last seven halves and that doesn’t mention a couple of long returns that gashed the special teams setting up short fields for the defense. Coincidentally it was that Week 2 game against the Cornhuskers that sidelined Sanders with an arm injury he needed surgery for.

“Shilo is ready,” Deion Sanders said Tuesday. “He’s practicing, he’s full go, has a rubber cast on, he’s doing his thing. I can’t wait to see him back there because he and Cam (Silmon-Craig) are unbelievable together.”

A son of Coach Prime and older brother of quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Shilo is a key defender for the Buffs. Transferring to Boulder from Jacksonville State with the rest of his family, the safety started his college career at South Carolina. As a Gamecock, he played in 11 games—making 34 tackles. The hard-hitter was Second-Team All-SWAC, playing 20 games over two seasons while making 59 tackles.

Carter Stoutmire started in place of Shilo over the last three games and he’s made a solid team Silmon-Craig, who missed most of the season-opener due to a head injury. Stoutmire, a sophomore, has made 13 tackles and will likely still be a part of defensive coordinator Robert Livingston’s plan.

“Carter has done a wonderful job and got a lot of experience,” Sanders said. “He’s in on some packages as well but Shilo is full go.”

Sanders’ health means we might finally see more than a series of Colorado’s starting defense for the first time this season.

Last year at Colorado Sanders started all 11 games he played, missing one due to injury. He earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors in his lone season in the conference.

Sanders is one of the many Buffs expected to get an NFL look.

But first CU will look to build off their 4-1 start before the bye, seeking bowl eligibility in a full season for just the second time since 2007. With four home games left and three road games also on the slate, the Buffs have ample opportunity to get the task done in Big 12 play.

“How can you be surprised with the expectation you have for yourself?” Coach Prime asked. “Only way you can be surprised is if you didn’t expect it. We expect the results when we put in the work. I just don’t want it going to their heads.”

Buffs

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks into the stands after a college football ...

Jake Shapiro

New Heisman favorite emerges as Travis Hunter’s odds grow again

The Heisman Trophy race shifted dramatically with a new favorite emerging and odds doubling for Colorado's Travis Hunter, who was on a bye

1 day ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter has really good news for Broncos fans that want him

The belle of college ball, Travis Hunter, will be one of the top picks in the coming NFL Draft and he likes the Broncos as a landing spot

5 days ago

Micah Welch #29 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs projected to be in college football’s most fun bowl

For some just making a bowl game will be enough for the CU Buffs, and then there are the few who are hoping Prime is coaching in a silly game

7 days ago

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes hits the Heisman Pose after making an interception duri...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter shoots up Heisman odds after breaking out pose

Only the two top quarterbacks in the country now have better odds at winning the Heisman than Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter.

8 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders ‘loss of words’ with pride after big Buffs win

The Colorado Buffaloes may have scored their most impressive win of the Deion Sanders Era in beating UCF and he shared his pride postgame

10 days ago

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter breaks out a Heisman celly after another huge play

Travis Hunter may have had his first big Heisman moment last week in but on this Saturday he broke out the famous trophy's pose as a celly

10 days ago

Shilo Sanders a ‘full go’ as CU Buffs come off bye week