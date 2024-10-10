Close
BRONCOS

ESPN predicts Stidham or Wilson most likely NFL QBs to be traded

Oct 10, 2024, 1:23 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have three quarterbacks who think they can start in the NFL, including two backups in Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.

Stidham made that clear multiple times during training camp, and Wilson is a former No. 2 overall pick by the Jets who has 33 career starts under his belt.

With rookie Bo Nix and the Broncos on a three-game winning streak, head coach Sean Payton isn’t making a change at quarterback anytime soon. Heck, if Payton has it his way and Nix stays healthy, he’ll be the No. 1 QB in Denver for years and years to come.

And as injuries start to mount at the league’s most important position, teams are going to be picking up the phone between now and the Nov. 5 trade deadline looking for a QB.

This week ESPN posted an article with insight from insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler and an interesting question was posed. Which quarterback has the best chance to be traded before the deadline early next month?

Fowler wasted no time in turning his attention to the Broncos.

“I’ll go with Zach Wilson or Jarrett Stidham out of Denver. The Broncos have a surplus at the position, with the luxury of maintaining a quality backup whether it trades a passer or not,” Fowler wrote.

He went on to say he sees Wilson as the more likely of the two to get moved, because he’s currently No. 3 on the depth chart and he’s cheaper. Wilson’s base salary of $1.055 million is far less expensive than Stidham’s at $4.49 million.

“I could see Denver having dialogue with multiple quarterback-needy teams and moving one of Bo Nix’s backups based on the direction of those talks,” Fowler concluded.

Look, quarterbacks are valuable commodities. And if the 3-2 Broncos run their record to 6-2 or 5-3 before the trade deadline, they could be buyers. Moving Stidham or Wilson could lead to a player that might help them win this year, or a mid-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nix is the future. And if Payton and GM George Paton feel like they could turn either of his backups into an asset over the next few weeks, they just might do it.

