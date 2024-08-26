Jarrett Stidham: ‘I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league’

DENVER — For Jarrett Stidham, losing the Denver Broncos quarterback derby was difficult.

So, when the subject of it arose during a postgame question-and-answer session with Denver-area media Sunday, the emotions remained raw.

“I mean, first of all, obviously I was very disappointed,” Stidham said. “I know I’m a starting quarterback in this league. I have zero doubts about that. And, it just didn’t shake out my way.”

To be certain, while the hopes of being a Week 1 starter were shattered when Bo Nix seized the starting job, the confidence of Jarrett Stidham was not.

Stidham and Zach Wilson cleaned up in the Broncos’ preseason finale, a 38-12 rout of the Arizona Cardinals.

And if there is anything to be taken from the order in which Sean Payton used the passers on Sunday, Stidham will remain the No. 2 option, as he started and played one series, led the offense to a touchdown and then sat down for the balance of the afternoon.

“Obviously, I’m going to do whatever I can to help Bo get prepared,” Stidham said. “Obviously he’s never had a real season like this in the NFL. I’m going to help him whatever way I can, and then also be ready to go if I need to be. So, [I’m] just ready for the season to get here.”

Still, Stidham’s comments spread throughout NFL social-media circles, especially when viewed in contrast with the words of Wilson, who offered support for — and confidence in — Nix.

JARRETT STIDHAM IS IN A TOUGH SPOT

But before you judge based on the comment that began going viral in football circles Sunday night, put yourself in the shoes of Jarrett Stidham for a moment.

Stidham is a success because he’s made it to his sixth NFL season. Considering that simply making it to the sport’s highest level is an accomplishment, enduring onto his third team while having a positive locker-room presence is a status of which he can be proud.

But the opportunity afforded him this summer may never roll down his path again. At 28 years old, five classes of quarterbacks have joined the league since the New England Patriots drafted him. NFL teams without an established quarterback perpetually look for the young option for many reasons, not the least of which is cost control for four seasons.

Stidham certainly has a future in the NFL, but after losing his grip on the starting job, it could be more likely that future is as a backup. Which certainly can lead to a phenomenal football life. But Stidham might have seen a lifetime of dreams vanish … dreams of guiding a team onto the field for more than just a spot, end-of-season start.

It’s OK to be frustrated and even mourn in the moment before cleaning up, tending to the wounds and moving forward with the new reality — one that does not include being the Broncos’ Week 1 starter.

“Like I said earlier, I’ll be ready to go if I need to be,” Stidham said. “And, yeah, like I said, I have no doubts that I’m a starting-caliber quarterback in this league.”

That belief may yet come in handy. But for now, Stidham must accept being the understudy once more.

