Sean Payton likes Broncos confidence, but also delivers a warning

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton likes the confidence his football team is showing right now.

After all, they’ve won three straight games after a tough 0-2 start and would be in the AFC playoffs if the season ended tomorrow.

But it doesn’t, and Payton realizes that. While he praised the Broncos after practice on Wednesday, Payton also offered a warning about how this league can go.

To start with, Payton was asked if confidence can turn into belief, especially with a young group. Of course these players are good, they all made it to the NFL. But how can Denver keep the momentum rolling?

“I think it’s week to week. Look, I think the makeup’s good, there’s some grit. I think confidence is born out of demonstrated ability. You’ve got to do it, and man there’s nothing like it, and then you can feed on it. We’ve all seen that,” Payton said.

Payton of course is talking about not only his success in New Orleans, but what the Broncos did the last three weeks. They smacked the Bucs and the Raiders, with a gritty win over the Jets sandwiched in between.

He likes his roster, but issued a reminder that things can change in a hurry.

“Look, hopefully we’re bringing in the right type of players that have that intellect, that confidence. And yet, there’s a fine line between a groove and a rut. And we can’t ever forget that,” Payton said.

Payton’s 2023 Broncos learned that fine line between a groove and a rut. Denver was rolling, winners of five in a row to get their record to 6-5. Then, a 1-3 stretch essentially ended their playoff hopes, and Russell Wilson was benched for Jarrett Stidham. It can happen that fast.

The Broncos will look to extend this current winning streak to four games on Sunday, as the Los Angeles Chargers come to town. Payton likes their confidence, but is reminding them nothing is given.