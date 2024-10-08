Close
BRONCOS

It is early, but the Broncos would be a playoff team at the moment

Oct 8, 2024, 1:52 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos would be a playoff team if the NFL season ended today.

Okay, it doesn’t, but that’s a fun sentence to type after five games.

Currently sitting at 3-2 on the year, Denver is one of just six squads in the AFC with a winning record. The Chiefs are 5-0, the Texans are 4-1, and the Ravens Bills and Steelers are all 3-2.

Right now sitting at the No. 6 seed, it’d be a be a trip to No. 3 Baltimore for the first postseason game since the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.

Will these standings change a lot between now and the end of the year? Of course, but this is a lot better than monitoring the draft order like we’ve done in a lot of previous seasons.

Rookie QB Bo Nix is playing with swagger, head coach Sean Payton continues to proves he’s a winner and the Denver defense guided by the rejuvenated Vance Joseph looks like perhaps the best unit in the NFL.

Star cornerback Pat Surtain II’s 100-yard pick-six against the Raiders changed the momentum of the entire games as the Broncos fired of 34 straight points.

Baltimore and Buffalo sit ahead of Denver in the standings, because right now they’re projected division winners. The Broncos would lose the tiebreaker to the Steelers, based on their head-to-head result in Week 2, a contest the Broncos dropped as the offense couldn’t get anything going.

Will this team snap the franchise’s eight-season playoff drought? It’s too early to say for sure, but as long as the defense keeps clicking, Nix doesn’t need to be spectacular. And that’s a good thing for a rookie QB.

The rest of October has two very winnable games on the schedule with the Chargers and Panthers at home. A Thursday night tilt with New Orleans is sandwiched in between, and the Saints also look beatable right now.

Crazier things have happened than a potential six-game winning streak, and even though the Broncos are taking it a week at a time, fans can dream big.

If that happens, the postseason would likely turn from a wish to a reality.

