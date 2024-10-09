Close
BRONCOS

Bo Nix embracing role of Ferris Bueller in hilarious Instagram post

Oct 9, 2024, 12:28 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is channeling his inner Ferris Bueller.

Head coach Sean Payton compared Nix to Bueller postgame after the Broncos smoked the Raiders on Sunday, and the quotes received a lot of attention.

Bueller is a mischievous and brash high school student who takes a day off school in a 1986 comedy and plays by his own set of rules. Well, apparently Nix does too.

On Tuesday night Nix posted this hilarious Instagram reel with clips from the movie and Denver beating down Las Vegas 34-18. Check it out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bo Nix (@bonix10)

Come on, that’s just perfect. Nix is really leaning into what Payton said about him postgame, after a sideline spat between the two competitors went viral.

“There’s still a little bit of Ferris Bueller in this player that we’ve got to get rid of. Alright, talking about Bo. And I love him to death,” Payton told reporters. “Ferris was kind of quirky, doing his own thing once in awhile… he’s still got a little Ferris Bueller in him. I mean, he’s got some.”

Clearly, Nix feels the same way, taking to social media to have fun with the subtle dig. And Nix himself even said he understood the reference.

“Yeah, I think that movie’s funny. I think it’s a great movie. I’ve only seen it a handful of times because it’s kind of old, but I think it’s good” Nix said with a laugh.

You have to wonder if Nix re-watched Ferris Bueller’s Day Off on Sunday night after the victory or on his off day on Tuesday?

Regardless, this might be a theme for the rest of the Broncos season. And it’s a pretty funny one at that.

