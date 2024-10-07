Bo Nix downplays spat with Sean Payton with a laugh and a smile

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix had a great game on Sunday, but a moment on the sidelines with head coach Sean Payton caught a lot of people’s attention.

The Broncos throttled the Raiders 34-18, and Nix probably had his best outing as a pro. The rookie QB threw for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and didn’t have an interception. He also rushed for a TD as well.

But in the third quarter after Nix and fellow rookie Troy Franklin couldn’t connect on a deep touchdown, the FOX cameras captured Nix and Payton in a heated conversation.

When asked about the viral moment, Nix had the perfect answer. He wasn’t going to give anything away.

“Yeah, well he turned and looked at me and said ‘I love you,’ and I turned and said ‘I love you’ back,” Nix said with a laugh and a smile.

Nix did admit the play got “flipped,” something Payton said postgame as well. Being the good teammate that he is, Nix said he overthrew the ball to Franklin, and “wouldn’t call it a drop.” Most fans thought it was indeed a drop.

And when Payton called Nix “Ferris Bueller” in his postgame press conference, that got a lot of attention. Bueller is the mischievous and rebel kid who skips school and has a great day in a 1986 comedy movie.

Nix was asked about his head coach’s characterization of him.

“Yeah, yeah, I’ve watched the movie. But you know I think that’s funny. But that literally I think explains the situation. We’re just out there with great competitiveness, intensity and fire. We can have those conversations and move right back along and score another few touchdowns. It doesn’t bother us,” Nix said.

When you win by 16 points in the NFL, none of this is really that big of a deal. A reporter followed up with Nix if he likes Ferris Bueller’s Day Off or not.

“Yeah, I think that movie’s funny. I think it’s a great movie. I’ve only seen it a handful of times because it’s kind of old, but I think it’s good” Nix said.

Ultimately, Broncos Country is happy that their head coach and QB care. And again, when you beat the Raiders, that’s really all that matters. That painful eight-game losing streak is now over.