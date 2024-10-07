Jump on the bandwagon now, as the Broncos are a fun ride

Buy in. When it comes to the Denver Broncos, it’s time to jump on board the bandwagon.

It’s not because they’re 3-2, although that’s encouraging. It’s not that they’ve won three games in a row, even though that’s a great sign. And it’s not because they just snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Raiders, but getting a win over their rival is pretty sweet.

It’s time to buy into the Broncos because they have something going. They have a mojo. They’re onto something. And it’s going to be fun to see where it all ends up.

Sunday was a prime example. It showed how something is right in Denver this season.

The Raiders dominated the stat sheet. But the Broncos won.

Las Vegas had more first downs (20 to 18). They had more total yards (330 to 289). And they won the time of possession (31:23 to 28:37).

But they lost the game. Why? Because of one play.

Trailing 10-3, Denver was about to fall behind by two touchdowns. Las Vegas had first-and-goal from the five-yard line, poised to take a two-score lead. Then, the Broncos best player made a play.

Pat Surtain jumped a Gardner Minshew pass at the goal line, intercepted the ball and scampered 100 yards for a touchdown. A 17-3 deficit was suddenly a 10-10 game. And the Broncos never looked back.

Denver scored 34 unanswered points. They blew out the Raiders. And they established themselves as a contender in the AFC.

Yep. That’s right. A contender.

On the surface, it makes no sense. After all, the Broncos scored 34 points on a day when their offense was once again anemic.

Bo Nix threw for 206 yards. Javonte Williams was their leading rusher, posting 61 yards on 13 carries. And he was also Denver’s leading receiver, catching five passes for 50 yards.

It was dismal. Again. But it doesn’t matter.

The Broncos found a way to win. They found a way to score. They found a way to get to 3-2.

And that’s all that matters. Style points be damned.

Stop overanalyzing the quarterback. Bo Nix is fine.

Stop worrying about the lack of playmakers. Someone has stepped up to make a play when it matters.

And stop fretting over Sean Payton’s blunders. The head coach is overcoming his own mistakes.

The Broncos have a defense that keeps them in every game. They have an offense that avoids mistakes and makes plays when it needs to.

Is that a sustainable formula? Who knows? And who cares?

Denver hasn’t been relevant since winning Super Bowl 50. It’s been nearly a decade since they’ve been a factor.

So, it’s time to enjoy the ride. Get on board and see what happens.

That’s not a fool’s errand. It’s not a path bound for heartbreak.

The Broncos are currently in the mix in the AFC. If they beat the Chargers on Sunday, they’ll possess the second-longest winning streak in the league. They’ll be 4-2 and amongst the best teams in the conference.

Is that legit? It doesn’t matter.

How long can that recipe succeed? It doesn’t matter.

The Broncos are back in contention. Sunday’s streak-snapping win over the Raiders made that the case.

Get on board. This is going to be a fun ride.

