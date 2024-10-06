Greg Dulcich inactive for Broncos against Raiders

DENVER — Greg Dulcich is not in the mix for the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

After four games in which he had just 5 catches for 28 yards, the Broncos made a switch at tight end, elevating Lucas Krull to the active roster while deactivating Dulcich for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Krull played extensively down the stretch last year and was a standout of OTAs, but after an up-and-down preseason he ended up fourth on the depth chart and without a jersey on game days.

But pass-catching production from tight end continued to lag, and Dulcich had two costly drops against the Steelers in Week 2.

Now Krull gets his shot.

BEYOND GREG DULCICH …

Blake Watson will get his shot on the game-day active roster.

The undrafted rookie running back — who made the 53-player roster coming out of the preseason — will be in uniform Sunday.

Watson is one of three running backs remaining on the 53-player roster after Tyler Badie joined Audric Estimé on injured reserve Saturday. Badie will miss at least four weeks due to a back injury suffered in last Sunday’s win over the New York Jets.

“We did this the other night: We went & looked at every one of his touches in the preseason — even in the joint practice,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “He’s a decisive runner. Deceptively powerful after contact. Ball security is good. We’ll see where his role is [for Sunday].”

Watson tried to make the most of his time on the practice field the last four weeks while being inactive.

“Just getting the feel for certain things,” he said. “Watching linebacker flow, watching D-line flow, getting different looks from our linebackers, the way that they blitz and things like that all help for whenever you actually get your opportunity and get in the game.”

Inside linebacker Levelle Bailey will also be active for the game, receiving a second-consecutive practice-squad elevation.

Meanwhile, edge rusher Maxx Crosby will play for Las Vegas on Sunday despite not practicing until Friday.

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-RAIDERS INACTIVES

BRONCOS:

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

TE Greg Dulcich

DL Enyi Uwazurike

WR Devaughn Vele

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

RAIDERS:

WR Davante Adams

LB Divine Deablo

TE Michael Mayer

WR Tyreik McAllister

OT Thayer Munford Jr.

OT Deamerion Richardson

WR Zamir White