Travis Hunter has really good news for Broncos fans that want him

The belle of college ball and the star of the Colorado Buffaloes will be one of the top picks in the NFL Draft next spring.

At this time, the biggest question is; how much offense versus how much defense the two-way Heisman Trophy candidate will play at the next level? But there will soon be a new question: where will he land and when will he be taken off the board?

On Thursday, The Athletic projected Hunter to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft—selected by the New England Patriots as both the first cornerback ever taken No. 1 and the first wide receiver to go that high since 1996. Of course, it’s the very reason of Hunter playing both positions at a high level that would see him selected where a QB normally goes. Likewise, it’s his two-sided contributions at CU that has him a real Heisman candidate despite not throwing the ball or playing on a team with a serious shot at the Title.

But also on Thursday was Hunter himself sharing on pro kicker Deestroying’s Kicking it with Dee Podcast that he has a city he knows he would enjoy playing in. He’s come to this conclusion based on the pleasantries he’s exchanged with the folks who live near him in Boulder.

“My neighbors know my car in the neighborhood so like man, they come over there but like before every game or before every time we leave and like go to the team hotel they have a sign in front of my truck, that’s cool and they say, ‘he’s everywhere’ ‘he’s him,’ like they switch it up every game so I get to see that and that’s cool and then I get the little kids in the neighborhood to come over and want me to sign stuff that’s cool because I want to leave an impact on this community over here,” Hunter said on the podcast. “I mean they took us in with open arms yeah so I mean the fan base here is pretty good I mean it’s probably one of the best.”

While Hunter’s neighbors may root for the black and gold on Saturday, he knows they’re pulling for the orange and blue on Sunday.

“No because my neighbors help me out a lot that’s good so like I like sometimes I go to away games I need somebody to watch my dog I feel comfortable I can go to my neighbors,” Hunter responded when asked if he’s scared that people know where he lives. “They watch out for my house. They watch out for everything that’s going around over here because they know how much I mean to the city and how much I mean to the state so I mean I never feel uncomfortable or not safe.”

“I mean I feel I want like I wish I could go to the Broncos just to stay in Colorado because so so many people just welcomed us with open arms and they showed us love that we would never have gotten in a different spot.”

The full interview is below.

Entering CU’s bye, Hunter ranks in the top five nationally in receptions (46), receiving yards (561) and touchdown catches (6.) He also has snagged two interceptions this season and forced a game-clinching fumble.

If Hunter does indeed win the Heisman and play for the Broncos he would join a rare class of players. Only Tony Dorsett at the end of his career and Tim Tebow won the award and played for Denver in the pros while Gary Beban was briefly on the team but never got in a game.

For what it’s worth, The Athletic has the Broncos taking a wideout next spring albeit all the way down at No. 11 where Texas’ Isaiah Bond would be sitting.

This isn’t Travis Hunter’s first time saying he would love to stay in Colorado and play for the Broncos.