In honor of 1977, Broncos won’t have a logo at midfield on Sunday

The Denver Broncos are going all out to make it feel like 1977 on Sunday when the Raiders come to town, and that includes having no midfield logo for the game.

The team announced plans for their field design on Thursday afternoon, and it’s going to look sweet. It’s also going to feel like a trip back in time to nearly 50 years ago.

.@EmpowerField is ready to #ThrowbackTo77 🤩 Broncos to pay homage to 1977 team via field design, Alumni Weekend festivities » https://t.co/3nxjsHIsIH pic.twitter.com/omGwyAHx0b — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 3, 2024

Both end zone will say “Broncos” painted in white letters. Because there was no midfield logo during the 1977 AFC Championship Game when Denver beat the Raiders to go the franchise’s first Super Bowl, that’s how the field will look on Sunday.

And as Andrew Mason pointed out, one of the end zones actually said “Raiders” in that historic AFC Title Game. That’s the one change the Broncos are making this weekend, as there’s no way they’re painting the name of their hated rival on the field.

This is so cool. A near-exact representation of the field design. Of course, when the Broncos painted the end zones for the 1977 AFC Championship Game, one end zone said “Raiders.” Some AFCCGs in that era had both team names on the field. Even for “The Drive” in Cleveland. https://t.co/rK3lFitqTt pic.twitter.com/o7pTrpnQ6t — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) October 3, 2024

This is all part of alumni weekend, as the Broncos are expecting more than 120 players to return to town for a weekend of fun and festivities. The team will induct Riley Odoms and Steve Foley into the Ring of Fame at halftime, as well as honor new Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar pregame.

And of course the Broncos will wear their 1977 throwback uniforms, which the players and coaches are extremely excited to debut.

Overall, it should be a great day at Empower Field at Mile High. And it will be even better with a victory, just like the one the Broncos earned over the Raiders all those years ago — without a midfield logo.