BRONCOS

Broncos players and coach share their love for throwback uniforms

Oct 2, 2024, 4:33 PM | Updated: 4:35 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are breaking out their new throwback uniforms for the first time on Sunday when they take on their rival Raiders.

The throwback to the 1977 team famous for the Orange Crush defense. That year’s team pushed the franchise to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance. The orange jersey have large white numbers, blue trim and the classic Broncos stripes. While the helmet has the always famous orange big D on a blue backdrop.

“Y’all seen them bad boys, them joints sweet I’m looking forward to Sunday and putting the threads on,” Broncos star wideout Courtland Sutton said. “The helmets already look, they’re some good eye candy for sure. Looking forward to wearing them, even more exciting and making the moment more by going out there and getting a divisional win. That is gonna make it an even more special moment. Bringing the throwbacks back but getting a divisional win in them at home, that moment would be very satisfying.”

Head coach Sean Payton, who obviously also wants to win, believes the moment will be made more special not by the result but by the circumstances around the duds.

“I do like (all the celebrations) I got 42 tickets also this weekend so that’s driving me crazy. I don’t even know where they’re all coming from,” Payton joked. “It’ll be great to have our alumni back, great to see those guys go in the Ring of Fame. It’ll be all those things, they’re exciting. It’ll be good to have the ticket thing solved too.”

The Broncos will induct Steve Foley and Riley Odoms into the Ring of Fame and honor Randy Gradishar for his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction. In addition, the entire 1977 Super Bowl-appearing team will be honored, fitting given the Broncos beat the Raiders in the 1977 AFC Championship Game to advance to that title contest.

 

“They tight, they dope, they’re my favorite uniform combos for sure,” star defender Pat Surtain II. “It sucks we can only wear them twice a year, I wish we could wear them more times. I’ll come out swaggy this week, put something together for sure.”

The Broncos introduced a whole new set of uniforms this summer. It was the first change to the Broncos’ look in decades. But the team went with a new look entirely rather than one inspired by the team’s past. They chose to make one alternate jersey that would be based on the past, and it can only be worn twice a season. The jersey is already a favorite among fans.

“I think they’re awesome, I think anytime you can pay tribute to former teams that have come before you, I think it’s really important and it’s fun to wear throwbacks. It’s a neat thing teams can do and ours are pretty cool.”

