Ex-Bronco Von Miller receives four-game suspension

Von Miller faces a league suspension for the second time in his career.

The Super Bowl 50 MVP was handed a four-game suspension by the NFL on Tuesday for violation of the NFL’s personal-conduct policy.

This suspension appears to be tied to an alleged domestic-violence incident, according to ESPN.com. Last November, Miller was arrested after allegedly assaulting his pregnant girlfriend.

Von Miller denied the allegations and no charges were filed. But the NFL maintains the ability to suspend players even without a conviction, per terms of the collective-bargaining agreement between the league and the NFL Players Association.

While still with the Denver Broncos, Miller was investigated regarding an alleged incident at his then-home in Parker, Colo., but no charges were filed regarding that, either.

Miller served a 6-game suspension in 2013 — his third year in the league — for a violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

On the field, Von Miller was off to a sizzling start, notching sacks in each of the Bills’ first three games. That performance followed a sackless 2023 campaign in which he dealt with lingering effects from a torn ACL that ended his 2022 campaign — his first with Buffalo — on Thanksgiving of that year.

But now, that campaign has a detour, and Miller will sit out the month of October.