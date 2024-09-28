Close
Remnants of Hurricane Helene force Broncos inside; Reynolds battling tendonitis

Sep 27, 2024, 8:01 PM | Updated: 8:02 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. — Sean Payton probably did not count on the conditions at The Greenbrier being quite so dreadful when he finalized plans for the Denver Broncos to hold three days of practice at this tony West Virginia result a stone’s throw from the Virginia border.

With rain from the remnants of Hurricane Helene approaching the Appalachians, the Broncos found themselves dodging raindrops throughout the week before the heavens unleashed a deluge Friday that forced them inside to a tennis/pickleball facility on the Greenbrier campus.

It was something less than ideal for which to conclude preparations, although Payton found the sunny side of the inclement conditions and unwieldy situation.

“It’s part of the deal,” Payton said. “I kind of like it, actually, yeah.”

Aside from that, the Broncos found the practice and meeting routines to be much like they are back in Colorado.

“Oh yeah, for sure. Other than today, having to move into this tennis/pickleball courts, I think we kept the schedule pretty similar to what we would have in Denver,” wide receiver Josh Reynolds said.

And with that unusual Friday practice, the Broncos ended the phase of a week like few others in their history … and moved on to the Jets.

“I liked the time together,” Payton said. “I think early in my career when we went to London and having done it [before], I like those trips where you get a week.

“… I just think that it’s good for your team.”

Broncos practice in the mountains(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BRONCOS INJURY REPORT: ONLY JL SKINNER RULED OUT

For a third-straight day, JL Skinner sat out practice, becoming the only player ruled out on the Broncos’ pre-game injury report.

One name who popped up on the injury report was Josh Reynolds, as he saw limited work Wednesday but a full workload for the following two days. The veteran wide receiver will play Sunday against the Jets, just as he did the previous two games.

However, Reynolds is dealing with some discomfort in his Achilles tendon.

“Tendonitis. It will flare up every once in a while,” Reynolds said. “Ultimately, it’s solid.”

