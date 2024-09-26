Close
BRONCOS

With Alex Singleton watching, Broncos continue practice work

Sep 26, 2024, 12:17 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. — Alex Singleton got dreadful news earlier this week when he learned that the soreness in his knee that developed during last Sunday’s 26-7 win over Tampa Bay was actually a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The injury robs the Broncos of a captain, their leading tackler of the last two seasons and the man with the green dot on the helmet, which meant he had the radio receiver to hear defensive calls from coordinator Vance Joseph.

But the veteran inside linebacker is still here with his team, and on Thursday, Singleton was on the sideline, watching his teammates go through their practice paces as preparation for the New York Jets continued.

The Broncos moved practice from the grass fields to the artificial-turf surface down the hill from the rest of the complex at the Greenbrier Sports Performance Center. They moved the session because of overnight rains that drenched the area.

More rain is in the forecast for Friday. There is no indoor practice facility at The Greenbrier.

Sunday’s game against the New York Jets will take place on artificial turf, so the Broncos likely would have had at least one practice this week on turf to prepare for the surface.

Beyond Alex Singleton, matters remained mostly unchanged as practice began. Safety JL Skinner was not on the practice field for a second-straight day; he also did not practice last week due to an ankle injury incurred in the Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds saw limited work Wednesday, but was on the field Thursday as practice began. Reynolds is listed on the injury update as having an Achilles tendon issue. Tight end Nate Adkins also practiced; he showed up on Wednesday’s report as limited due to a shoulder problem.

