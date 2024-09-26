Avalanche and Nuggets fans can watch a lot more games this year

Fans of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets received good news on Thursday morning, as many more games will be available for fans to watch this year.

Altitude TV is teaming is up with 9NEWS and My20 to put 20 Avs games and 20 Nuggets games available for free over-the-air. That’s in addition to hefty national TV schedules for both teams.

Altitude is also offering a new app called Altitude+ which will be available as a direct-to-consumer streaming service for $19.95 per month. In a press release, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment said the app “will first be available for download on iOS and Android devices, with connected smart TV apps to follow soon after.”

Here are the 20 Avalanche and Nuggets games you can watch on either 9NEWS or My20, with 10 for each team going on each network.

Your @9NEWS & KTVD schedule for the upcoming season 📺 pic.twitter.com/1ta1wq74Wj — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) September 26, 2024

“Thanks to the vision and creativity of my father and our leadership team, the hard work of many across this organization, and a tremendous partner in TEGNA, we are thrilled to deliver a comprehensive solution so that our fans can watch all Nuggets and Avs games this season and beyond,” KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke said in a release. “As we embark on the 25th season of Ball Arena and not only celebrate the past but look toward the future, it is fitting that we introduce the next evolution of our Altitude Sports network that includes Altitude+ and games on 9NEWS and My20. Thanks to this innovative model, our fans can be with us every step of the way this season in our quest to bring both the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy and the Stanley Cup back to Denver.”

Altitude TV hasn’t been on Comcast / Xfinity since the summer of 2019. That will continue to be the case, but this provides fans who subscribe to the cable giant a chance to watch 20 extra games from each team. It’s certainly a significant number.

“We’ve worked with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for more than 25 years, and we’re thrilled to take our relationship to the next level as the official over-the-air broadcast home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche,” TEGNA’s SVP Mark Cornetta said in a release. “With both teams coming off recent championships, the demand from fans is at an all-time high. Today, there are even more reasons for fans to celebrate with the ability to watch Nuggets and Avs games for free over-the-air.”

Fans who have DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, and Spectrum TV will continue to get the games on Altitude TV as usual, along with access to the Altitude+ app.

Overall, this is a good day for Avalanche and Nuggets fans. And one that’s been a long time coming.