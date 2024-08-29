The Avalanche will have 17 national TV games, but with a catch

The Colorado Avalanche will appear on national TV 17 times during the 2024-25 season, but there’s a catch.

Two of those games will be on ESPN+ / Hulu, which are paid subscription services. And another four games on TNT will be blacked out locally, with the games only available on Altitude TV.

Due to ongoing dispute between the team’s regional network and Comcast and DISH, many in the Denver market don’t get Altitude TV.

Still, it’s exciting that fans will be able to watch Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen and the rest of the Avalanche on national TV many times this year.

Here’s the full list.

The @Avalanche will make 17 appearances on national TV this season, 9 on @NHL_On_TNT and 8 on the @ESPN family (5 ESPN, 2 ESPN+/HULU and 1 ESPN2) pic.twitter.com/SXReFltiV9 — Brendan McNicholas (@bmcnich) August 29, 2024

As Avalanche vice president of media and player relations Brendan McNicholas notes, theres will be nine games on TNT and eight on ESPN networks.

Four of those on TNT will only be available on Altitude TV in the local market. Colorado will play fives games on ESPN, one on ESPN2 and the two additional games on ESPN+ / Hulu.

Some of the highlights include the opener on Oct. 9 in Las Vegas against the Golden Knights. That will be on TNT for everyone to watch.

A potential Stanley Cup preview against the Boston Bruins on Oct. 16 (TNT) is also enticing. The Avalanche head to Dallas on Nov. 29 (TNT), the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year. They’ll make a trip to Utah on Dec. 27 (ESPN2) as the franchise relocated from Arizona this offseason.

In the spring, a March 19 (TNT) game against Toronto could be a shootout. Hosting Vegas on April 8 (ESPN) could have implications for the top-seed in the Western Conference.

Buckle up, hockey season will be here before you know it, and the Avalanche will be heavily featured by the NHL.