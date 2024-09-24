Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

How possible hurricane Helene has impacted CU’s plans for UCF

Sep 24, 2024, 12:23 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have had an interesting week with weather forecasts and it continued on Tuesday as the team is adjusting their travel plans for their Big 12 road opener against Central Florida.

Sanders spouted off last Tuesday about not caring much if it rained during the Buffaloes Week 4 game against Baylor. He went as far as to say that it ‘wasn’t going to rain-rain’ so CU had not practiced wet-weather drills. Supposedly the team changed gears and did practice some stuff in preparation for rain later in the week—and it paid off as the drizzle slowly turned into downpour Saturday night all the while the Buffaloes pulled off a fantastic comeback via Hail Mary.

A week later Sanders is getting way out in front of any possible weather and that means sending his team out early to his home state. Flordia is preparing for current Tropical Storm Helene to reach major hurricane status by Thursday morning. Landfall is possible that day anywhere from central Florida to the coast of Alabama. All of this information comes from the National Hurricane Center.

Colorado doesn’t play UCF until Saturday afternoon so the storm’s weather will be gone by kickoff but its impacts may still be felt in the area. And more importantly for the long-traveling Buffaloes, they don’t want to get caught out by the weather on their way across the country so they’re getting ahead of the storm to make sure they don’t get caught out behind it.

“Our players like simplicity, and I do too, so I don’t want to take a risk and a chance of we’re going to leave Thursday anyway, so the storm is supposed to hit Thursday,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “So we don’t want to take that chance and the storm hits Thursday. Now we can’t get there until Friday evening and now it’s a rush, so we’re trying to get ahead of the curve and be smart with it. Our guys like consistency, so being settled and having a consistent plan in place works in our favor. We’ve already secured practice facilities. We already think sent the truck on the road. We’re right where we want to be. We’re just going to make it consistently possible for our young men.”

A good chunk of Colorado’s roster comes from Florida or the coastal regions, meaning they’re used to big storms. But it will be nice for a lot of them to see their families.

While it seems both Orlando and the Buffaloes will dodge most of this storm, the UCF Knights are no slouches, with Colorado entering the week as two-touchdown underdogs.

Buffs

Broncos and Buffs Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Broncos and Buffs providing hope to two fanbases that needed it

On Saturday and Sunday the Broncos and Buffs did what needed to be done, refreshing both fanbases after some ugly losses early in the season

8 hours ago

BOULDER, COLORADO - AUGUST 29: Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes reacts after catching a ...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter is not among oddsmakers’ favorites for the Heisman

Even more uncommon than a non-QB-Heisman is a two-way player thriving at this level of football and it's this notion that gives Travis Hunter a chance

22 hours ago

Travis Hunter...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter has interesting perspective on two plays in CU’s win

Travis Hunter probably doesn't make a game-winning play if he didn't first act as a decoy on Shedeur Sanders' iconic game-tying Hail Mary

2 days ago

Travis Hunter...

Jake Shapiro

Social media goes nuts as Travis Hunter seals insane Buffs win

Shedeur Sanders tied it and Travis Hunter sealed it—as Colorado rode the back of a miracle comeback to beat Baylor on Saturday—and social media went wild

3 days ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders buzzer-beater Hail Mary pushes Buffs to OT win

The Colorado Buffaloes needed an actual miracle on Saturday night with the Baylor Bears having a win probability over 99% according to ESPN

3 days ago

Shedeur Sanders handshake...

Will Petersen

Shedeur Sanders explains why no QB handshake in viral clip

"It felt like a lot of hate to me," Shedeur Sanders said of Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi's comments, and ultimately why he avoided the handshake

7 days ago

How possible hurricane Helene has impacted CU’s plans for UCF