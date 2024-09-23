Avalanche lock in Logan O’Connor for a long time with extension

Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor will remain in Denver for a long, long time.

The team announced they’ve given O’Connor a six-year contract extension that starts during the 2025-26 season and will run through the 2030-31 season. O’Connor is 28-years-old, so that will be a big chunk if not all of his NHL career.

LOC'd in for six more years 🔒 We have signed Logan O'Connor to six-year contract extension!#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/SeMEoRPKY0 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 23, 2024

O’Connor has spent the first years six of his professional career with the Avs. He’s skated in 263 games, netting 35 goals and adding 47 assists. In just 57 games a year ago, O’Connor scored a career-high 13 goals. Unfortunately, he missed a big chunk of the regular season and the postseason due to hip surgery on March 21.

And of course O’Connor is no stranger to the city of Denver. He played collegiate hockey for three years at DU and helped the Pioneers win the 2017 national championship. He signed as a free agent with the Avs in July of 2018.

“We are thrilled to have ‘OC’ under contract for the next seven years,” Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland said in a press release. “He is a relentless worker and competitor who brings energy and grit to the lineup every night. His speed and skating ability makes him a dangerous two-way player and he is one of our top penalty killers. Logan is also a great teammate and takes pride in being a part of the Denver community.”

Terms of the deal were tweeted by hockey insiders, saying Logan O’Connor will make an average of $2.5 million per year., He’s due to make a little more than $1 million this season, so the new contract has a significant raise.

It’s a big step for MacFarland to get deals like this done, as O’Connor is a solid third-line piece for Colorado. Now fans are still waiting for Mikko Rantanen to hopefully lock in a large extension, something he’s confident will happen.