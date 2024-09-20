Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Mikko Rantanen makes it clear he doesn’t want to leave the Avs

Sep 20, 2024, 10:46 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is entering the final year of his contract with the Avs.

And now that training camp is here, it’s a bit of a surprise that Rantanen hasn’t inked a new deal with the team.

There were reports in July that said a massive extension was “close,” but apparently not close enough, as two months later nothing is done.

Still, Rantanen met with reporters after practice on Thursday and made it clear that he thinks something will happen and he has no desire to leave the Avalanche. Denver Sports host Rachel Vigil captured these comments from the supremely talented forward.

In that first clip, Rantanen doesn’t seem too worried about a deal getting completed.

“It’s done when it’s done, and business will always take care of itself. I’m just here to play hockey and get ready for another season and try to help my team win,” Rantanen said.

Rantanen signed a six-year, $55 million deal with the Avalanche before the 2019 season. Remarkably enough, that’s almost up. Rantanen is due to make $9.25 million this season, so the common thought is his next deal will be worth well more than $10 million a year. Perhaps even $11 or $12 million.

The second answer will make Colorado fans feel great. It’s evident Denver is home and this is where Rantanen wants to be.

“I like the team, I like the city. If you win a Stanley Cup here, why would I want to leave, you know? That’s the only thing I want to say about it. We’ll see, it’s done when it’s done,” Rantanen said.

The Finnish winger was a big part of the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, and has been even better over the last couple of seasons. He’s topped 100 points each of the last two years and has made two All-Star games. In eight full seasons with Colorado, Rantanen has scored 262 goals and added 355 assists. He’s consistently one of the most productive players in the league.

It’s a no-brainer for Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland to keep Rantanen around, the money just has to make sense as the NHL salary cap is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.

Hopefully there’s good news to report on that front in the coming days or weeks. Regardless, Rantanen has no intentions of leaving Colorado after this season, but an extension would make everyone feel better.

Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Valeri Nichushkin questions the story at Avalanche media day

The Avs are willing to give Valeri Nichushkin a third chance, but he must prove he's serious about winning hockey and making better decisions

2 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Gabriel Landeskog making ‘big strides,’ still no date for Avs return

The last time Gabriel Landeskog played a game for the Avalanche it ended with him lifting the Stanley Cup, there's still hope for the captain

2 days ago

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare #41 of the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche bring back Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for tryout

The Avalanche made a move to possibly strengthen their forward depth on Wednesday by signing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

9 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon's trophies...

Will Petersen

Avs giving fans a chance to take photos with MacKinnon’s trophies

The Avs announced that both of Nathan MacKinnon's trophies, the Hart and Ted Lindsay, will be available for fan photos on Oct. 12

10 days ago

Cale Makar Nathan MacKinnon Avalanche national TV...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche will have 17 national TV games, but with a catch

Fans will be able to watch Nathan Mackinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen and the rest of the Avalanche on national TV many times this year

22 days ago

Avalanche Stars celebration Avs NHL...

Will Petersen

Avs ranked as having four top-10 players at their position in NHL

NHL Network revealed its "top players right now" series throughout the month of August, and the usual Avs players fared well

22 days ago

Mikko Rantanen makes it clear he doesn’t want to leave the Avs