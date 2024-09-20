Mikko Rantanen makes it clear he doesn’t want to leave the Avs

Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen is entering the final year of his contract with the Avs.

And now that training camp is here, it’s a bit of a surprise that Rantanen hasn’t inked a new deal with the team.

There were reports in July that said a massive extension was “close,” but apparently not close enough, as two months later nothing is done.

Still, Rantanen met with reporters after practice on Thursday and made it clear that he thinks something will happen and he has no desire to leave the Avalanche. Denver Sports host Rachel Vigil captured these comments from the supremely talented forward.

Mikko Rantanen on his contract situation

Rachel Vigil: I was asked if I think the Mikko contract will be distracting this season. Not one bit. I think Mikko will let his team handle everything and he'll just look to get better on the ice.

In that first clip, Rantanen doesn’t seem too worried about a deal getting completed.

“It’s done when it’s done, and business will always take care of itself. I’m just here to play hockey and get ready for another season and try to help my team win,” Rantanen said.

Rantanen signed a six-year, $55 million deal with the Avalanche before the 2019 season. Remarkably enough, that’s almost up. Rantanen is due to make $9.25 million this season, so the common thought is his next deal will be worth well more than $10 million a year. Perhaps even $11 or $12 million.

The second answer will make Colorado fans feel great. It’s evident Denver is home and this is where Rantanen wants to be.

“I like the team, I like the city. If you win a Stanley Cup here, why would I want to leave, you know? That’s the only thing I want to say about it. We’ll see, it’s done when it’s done,” Rantanen said.

The Finnish winger was a big part of the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup in 2022, and has been even better over the last couple of seasons. He’s topped 100 points each of the last two years and has made two All-Star games. In eight full seasons with Colorado, Rantanen has scored 262 goals and added 355 assists. He’s consistently one of the most productive players in the league.

It’s a no-brainer for Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland to keep Rantanen around, the money just has to make sense as the NHL salary cap is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.

Hopefully there’s good news to report on that front in the coming days or weeks. Regardless, Rantanen has no intentions of leaving Colorado after this season, but an extension would make everyone feel better.