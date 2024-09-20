Close
AVALANCHE

Ball Arena has two sweet MVP banners honoring MacKinnon, Jokic

Sep 20, 2024, 2:20 PM | Updated: 4:34 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets fans headed to Ball Arena this fall and winter are in for a treat, as two sweet new banners have been put up on the building.

MVPs Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche made history this past summer. They became the first duo in the same city to win NBA and NHL MVP since Magic Johnson and Wayne Gretzky did it in 1989 in Los Angeles. That’s pretty awesome company to keep, and the only other time it’s ever been done.

Using the branding “Two MVP City,” the banners were spotted by social media users on Friday and posted for fans to see.

How cool is that?

It’s awesome to see the Avalanche and Nuggets lean into the fact that the best players on Earth at their respective sports share an arena. This is the kind of thing you brag about, and Ball Arena is pulling it off perfectly.

MacKinnon was a monster for the Avalanche last season, registering 140 points, by far the most in his career. His previous high was 111 the year before.

MacKinnon also scored 50 goals for the first time in a season, finishing with 51 total to go along with 89 assists. Both were easily the most he’s ever tallied. It led him to his first Hart Trophy as the NHL’s MVP.

And Jokic joined an elite group of NBA players when he won his third MVP, becoming just the ninth in the history of the league to do that. He also put up video game numbers last year, something we’ve grown accustomed to. Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists a game on 58 percent shooting.

Those were good for league bests in Player Efficiency Rating (31), Win Shares (17), Box Plus-Minus (13.2) and Value Over Replacement Player (10.6.).

It’s a special time to be a sports fan in Denver. And Ball Arena is reminding everyone in Colorado and also the sports universe with these banners.

