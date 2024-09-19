Brandon Jones returns to Broncos practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Safety Brandon Jones was back at work Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice, but edge rusher Baron Browning remained out as the Denver Broncos continued their preparations for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jones landed on the injured list Wednesday with a foot issue. He was one of four Broncos who was listed as not practicing that day, along with Browning, defensive end John Franklin-Myers and safety JL Skinner.

Skinner remained sidelined Thursday due to an ankle injury that he incurred in last Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Franklin-Myers appeared to take a step forward in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol, as he had his helmet with him while on the field with teammates before heading off to the side field used for players rehabilitating from injuries.

All five players listed as limited on Wednesday practiced Thursday: defensive end Zach Allen (shoulder), tight end Greg Dulcich (knee/ankle), wide receiver Josh Reynolds (Achilles), tight end Adam Trautman (shoulder) and wide receiver Devaughn Vele (ribs). Vele is looking to return to the lineup after missing Week 2.

Despite only playing one game, Vele still ranks second on the team in receptions with 8, trailing only Reynolds, who has 138 yards on 9 catches through two games.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers have a host of injury concerns. Two of their starting defensive linemen — Vita Via and Calijah Kancey — did not practice. Cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. ran on a side field, according to reports from Tampa Bay-area media.

Starting right tackle Luke Goedeke also did not practice.

#Bucs working outside today. No T Luke Goedeke, DT Vita Vea, DT Calijah Kancey or S Antoine Winfield Jr., who was running with a trainer on a side field. But RB Rashaad White, WR Kameron Johnson, CB Jamel Dean were practicing during portion open to media. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 19, 2024