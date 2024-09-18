Close
BRONCOS

Baron Browning among a handful of Broncos not practicing

Sep 18, 2024, 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:31 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Baron Browning was not on the field when Denver Broncos practice began Wednesday as the team began preparing for its Week 3 game in Tampa against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The four-year veteran edge rusher suffered a foot injury early in last Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He exited the game after playing 12 snaps.

Browning missed seven games last year — six at the start of the season while he was on the physically-unable-to-perform list and one more against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

Offering a potential indication as to the Browning and a potential absence was the Broncos’ decision to elevate Dondrea Tillman from the practice squad in advance of Wednesday’s practice. New practice-squad linebacker Andrew Farmer was also on the field for the Wednesday session.

Also not practicing Wednesday were safety JL Skinner and right tackle Mike McGlinchey.

McGlinchey was placed on the IR and will miss the next four games.

Skinner, who has flourished on special teams, suffered an ankle injury last Sunday.

McGlinchey is expected to miss the next four weeks due to a sprained medial collateral ligament suffered during the Broncos’ penultimate drive last Sunday.

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers is in the concussion protocol, but was on the field stretching with teammates as practice began, indicating his progress as he proceeds through the stages of a recovery and potential return.

