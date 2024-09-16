Mike McGlinchey to miss time with MCL sprain

The Broncos will have to make do up front without Mike McGlinchey.

The veteran right tackle suffered a sprained MCL on the Broncos’ third-to-last offensive snap during Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported the news, adding that McGlinchey would miss “about a month” due to the injury.

The news is a blow to a Broncos offensive line that had nearly pristine health throughout the 2023 regular season. Denver had just two starting offensive-line combinations over 17 games last year, and McGlinchey accounted for the only game missed by a member of its starting quintet.

But this injury guarantees that the Broncos will have more man-games missed by their offensive line in 2024 than they had last season.

Alex Palczewski filled in for McGlinchey on the final two plays. The Broncos also have veteran Matt Peart as a backup tackle, but he is currently listed as the No. 2 left tackle behind Garett Bolles.

McGlinchey’s absence comes after a game that saw the Broncos deliver “inconsistent” work in pass protection and run blocking in the eyes of coach Sean Payton.

“There are times where we do a pretty good job and there are times where we’re either allowing penetration or getting beat maybe right at the snap,” Payton said. We’ve gotta be more consistent.”

