Demaryius Thomas, Aqib Talib among Hall of Fame nominees

Demaryius Thomas and Aqib Talib helped guide the Denver Broncos to their third and most recent Super Bowl win during the 2015 season. Now, they are among 16 first-time nominees — and 167 total modern-era nominees — for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas and Talib landed on the list that was announced by the Hall on Wednesday.

Of the duo, Talib appears to have the better case for the Hall of Fame. A 5-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro, Talib helped both the Broncos and Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl appearances. With 10 career pick-sixes, Talib ranks fourth all-time in that category, behind only Rod Woodson, Darren Sharper and Charles Woodson. Both Woodsons are in the Hall of Fame; Sharper is not, and is currently serving a prison sentence on rape and sexual-assault convictions.

Thomas, who passed away in 2021, earned five Pro Bowl nods and posted five 1,000-yard seasons with the Broncos before being traded to Houston in 2018. He finished his career with the New York Jets in 2019.

As spectacular as Thomas was during his career, his case will likely be hurt by a relatively short length compared with other receivers. He retired 237 yards short of 10,000 yards and currently stands 61st all-time in receiving yardage.

There are 26 Hall-eligible wide receivers with at least 10,000 receiving yards who have not been inducted, including Ring of Famer Rod Smith and Thomas’ former teammate, Wes Welker, who is also among the nominees.

The massive list of 167 names includes 15 others who played at least parts of their careers with the Broncos:

CB Dré Bly

RB Jamaal Charles

TE Vernon Davis

K Jason Elam

WR Brandon Marshall

RB Glyn Milburn

C Tom Nalen

RB Clinton Portis

DE Simeon Rice

LB Bill Romanowski

G Mark Schlereth

DL Neil Smith

WR Rod Smith

CB Aqib Talib

WR Demaryius Thomas

WR Wes Welker

NT Jamal Williams

The Hall’s screening committee will reduce the list to 50 in October. It will further be trimmed to 25 semifinalists and, finally, 15 finalists who will have their ledgers disseminated and voted on by the Hall’s selection committee in January.

Both Demaryius Thomas and Aqib Talib are also eligible for the Broncos Ring of Fame in 2025. The Broncos will officially add safety Steve Foley and tight end Riley Odoms to the Ring during the weekend of the Broncos-Raiders game next month.