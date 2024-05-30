Two old school Broncos elected to team’s Ring of Fame

The Denver Broncos announced on Thursday that they are adding two more legends to the team’s Ring of Fame, electing Steve Foley and Riley Odoms for the franchise’s greatest honor.

Foley, a defensive back for the Broncos from 1976 to 1986, is the club’s all-time interception leader. Odoms, a tight end in Denver from 1972 to 1983 was a four-time Pro Bowler during his playing days.

The addition of the two now makes there 37 former players, coaches and administrators in the Ring of Fame. All the names are displayed on the upper-deck facade at Empower Field at Mile High and each member also an eight-foot bronze-and-steel pillar outside of the stadium.

“Steve Foley and Riley Odoms represent the best of the Broncos, and we’re thrilled they will now take their long-awaited places in the Ring of Fame,” Broncos Owners Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner said in a news statement. “Each has individually made history by setting records and high standards while playing integral roles in team success. It’s fitting to honor Steve and Riley in a year of extraordinary celebrations that include Randy Gradishar’s Pro Football Hall of Fame election and the rest of our first Super Bowl team from 1977.”

The two additions are the first since 2021 when Peyton Manning joined the club, thus making them the franchise’s first new names to be enshrined since the Walton-Penner Ownership Group took control of the franchise.

The Broncos first real success came in that 1977 season featuring the Orange Crush defense. Foley was a big part of the defense and Odoms helped power the offense. The Broncos saw their first playoff berth and march to an appearance in Super Bowl XII. Foley also started for the Broncos in Super Bowl XXI. Foley is the sixth member of the Orange Crush defense to be elected to the Ring of Fame.

Odoms recorded 396 receptions for 5,755 yards and 41 touchdowns, ranking third in receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history at the time of his retirement. He still ranks seventh in franchise history in receiving yards and holds a franchise record for the most consecutive games (7) with a touchdown catch.

According to the team, Odoms led the team in receptions in 1973, 1974, 1977 and 1978. He led the Broncos in receiving yards in 1973-75 and 1978. Odoms also posted the most— or tied for the most—receiving touchdowns on the team in four different seasons.

The two players will be honored during Week 5’s game against, fittingly, the Raiders.