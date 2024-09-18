Close
Shedeur Sanders explains why no QB handshake in viral clip

Sep 17, 2024, 6:59 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU Buffs star QB Shedeur Sanders went viral on Saturday night after refusing a handshake from CSU QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.

Colorado beat Colorado State 28-9 in the Rocky Mountain Showdown, and Sanders had a monster game. The future first-round NFL Draft pick threw for 310 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

But after the game, all anyone seemingly wanted to talk about was the moment between Sanders and Fowler-Nicolosi. It looked like the CSU QB went in for a handshake, but Sanders told him in so many words not to mess with him before moving on.

The Buffs didn’t like the Colorado State trash talk that was released by CBS4 before just days before the game. The comments came in August, but Fowler-Nicolosi had some strong trash talk.

“The hype, the media train, it only gets you so far,” Fowler-Nicolosi said. “At the end of the day, you have to line up your 11 guys against our 11 guys and we’ll find out who wants it more. We’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them.”

Coach Prime used the comments as fuel, and the Buffs beat the Rams handily.

On Tuesday, Sanders addressed why he didn’t shake Fowler-Nicolosi’s hand, and it did indeed come down to his words before the game.

“Yeah, I said something, because I’m human. You not gonna keep talking crazy about us,” Sanders said. “You ain’t even have to go there, but since you took it there, then it’s that. It felt like a lot of hate to me.”

Sanders went on to blame the media for the situation, saying they tried to portray he did something wrong by refusing the handshake. He said it’s the norm for the Buffs, and they don’t get affected by it.

On one hand, you can see the side of Sanders. Fowler-Nicolosi popped off about Instagram followers, and Colorado didn’t like it. On the other side, it would’ve been easier to take the high road and simply shake hands.

For now, this story is probably closed. The Buffs and Rams don’t meet again until 2029, and Sanders will likely be an NFL veteran by that point. We’ll see where Fowler-Nicolosi’s football future takes him.

