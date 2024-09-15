Close
Prime and Buffs slap back at the Rams after CSU decided to chirp

Sep 14, 2024, 10:45 PM | Updated: 10:47 pm

Avery Morrow #25 of the Colorado State Rams runs with the ball during the second half against the C...

Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

FORT COLLINS—For two years in a row the Rocky Mountain Showdown became personal, and this time the Colorado Buffaloes left no question about who was the better team. The Colorado State Rams talked a lot of smack before Saturday’s game and paid the price as the Buffs won 28-9.

“Maybe next time little bro,” the Colorado social media account tweeted with a photo of the final score. The next chance CSU gets is in 2029 and Colorado hasn’t lost a Showdown in the last seven tries. If anyone should’ve been talking it was the Buffs, and they did—unlike the Rams—after the game.

“Wonderful game, personal game, hardcore game, emotional game. They kind of make it like that,” Deion Sanders said to start his press conference. “We just want to play some football. The disrespect was uncalled for throughout the week. Couple of the players took shots at the whole program, and a few of our players. So it is what it is. We knew that coming into the game, it was going to be a bit personal, and it was, think one of our coaches, Coach Phillips, during warm ups, one of the guys ran into him and elbowed, which is uncalled for I just pray that our kids never act in that manner, because I know you guys would have a field day if they did, but I know you won’t say anything or do anything, when the opposing team does that versus us, make derogatory comments during the week about our program. Great, darn victory.”

Well here’s the article talking about CSU’s foolishness Coach Prime, including a moment CBS captured pregame of Buffs wide out coach Jason Phillips in a heated exchange with Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell. Likely this conversation happened after what Sanders said, about a CSU player making contact with the CU coach.

Before the coach got to the microphone we saw his son and star quarterback Shedeur Sanders brush off CSU QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, who was at the center of all of the talk. Sanders looked to say something along the lines of you can’t mess with me.

Fowler-Nicolosi had an ineffective 209 yards in the game, throwing two picks to Sanders 310 yards and four touchdowns. But it was a moment Fowler-Nicolosi had with the record-setting Travis Hunter before halftime that drew everyone’s eyes. The QB made a too small gesture at Hunter, and the two-way star bounced back with two touchdowns and a pick in the second half—setting CU school mark in the rivalry of 12 catches in one contest.

“How stupid is that? This is Travis Hunter, dude. This is Travis Hunter. This is Travis Hunter. Like, who does that,” Coach Prime said befuddled about the moment. “I wouldn’t allow my kids to do that, and y’all know that, and that ought to be said, but when you allow kids to sit in an interview and talk against us, and you just got beat by 50 something week one. Come on, dog, somebody help me here. Am I missing something? Straight up, tell me. I don’t see where I don’t see where that’s done in sports. That has to be allowed. Ain’t nobody crazy enough to sit up there and say nothing like who does that?”

After meeting with Fowler-Nicolosi after the game Sanders used his words against him as he hoisted the Centennial Cup quipping, “State?! It’s better than Instagram followers.

The Buffs even ran up some of the stats at the end of the game, going for it on a meaningless fourth down. Prime didn’t see an issue with it, saying if they’re trying to score so are we. Anyway, a lot of feelings were hurt on Saturday in the Fort, but the Buffs backed their talk and now start Big 12 play next week.

 

