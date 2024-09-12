Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COLLEGE

CSU stars absolutely pop off, give CU juicy bulletin board material

Sep 11, 2024, 9:15 PM | Updated: 9:21 pm

Wide receiver Tory Horton #14 of the Colorado State Rams carries the ball after a catch as safety S...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It was all rather respectful in the lead up to this year’s Rocky Mountain Showdown until now—all quiet on the Front Range no longer as Colorado State’s two star players Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and Tory Horton took direct shots at Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes through the media on Wednesday.

In a video shared by Romi Bean from Denver’s CBS affiliate KCNC, both the starting quarterback and top wide receiver had some strong thoughts to share about their rivals.

“I don’t feel like we left it on the field, because we should have murdered them guys,” Horton said to Bean. “They came out with that attitude like they were out on top of the world.

“I think it goes to show, the hype, the media train, it only gets so far at the end of the day, you have to line up 11 guys against our 11 guys and we’ll find out who wants it more,” Fowler-Nicolosi said. “We’ll see how far Instagram followers gets them.”

The full video is embedded below:

The lead up to last year’s matchup featured an exchange through the media between Sanders and Jay Norvell and the rest of the Rams making the in-state rivalry game personal—or at least that’s how folks with the Buffaloes saw it. Things got heated between Sanders and Norvell both with pregame words and an animated post-game handshake. There was also a scrap between the two teams even clicked. Much of the on-field pregame scrap centered around Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who are both still the stars for the Buffaloes. Hunter, playing better than ever now, was lost for multiple games due to a dirty hit in last year’s RMS by Henry Blackburn. The two players mended fences but will square off against one another again. Likewise for CSU, Fowler-Nicolosi and Horton starred for the Rams in last year’s contest. The two have CSU at 1-1 thus far, just like how Sanders and Hunter have CU at 1-1, though the Rams finished last year a bit stronger on the field. Some heat carried through the fall with Norvell’s wife posting some unsavory comments about Sanders on Twitter in the winter.

CU has mostly taken the high road and Norvell has kept pretty tight-lipped so far this week. Of course the new comments now change everything with even more charge to a game that factors to be tight after last year’s edition went to double-overtime as the Buffs defended Folsom Field for a 43-35 win.

That edition of the Rocky Mountain Showdown was one of the most-viewed football games of the 2023 season, with ESPN’s College GameDay. The game last year drew 9.3 million viewers, the 12th-most watched game in college football last fall and the ninth-most watched game in the history of Buffaloes football.

A year later with the rivalry in Fort Collins for the first time in nearly 30 years, CSU will want not only revenge but to hold court since the two teams won’t meet against for several years. The visiting Buffaloes are favorited by seven-and-a-half points by nearly every sportsbook. That line has come down from an opening of nine points by some oddsmakers, which shows how the public expects this year’s game to be tight once again. The over-under on the game is set at around 59 points.

The new comments from CSU’s two stars match a lot of what is being said in the media about the Buffs, who are 2-11 since last year’s game but have still had a massive platform between TV and social media.

College

Shedeur Sanders #2 hands off the ball to Dallan Hayden...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs banged up with injuries as Rocky Mountain showdown looms

The CU Buffaloes run game has struggled and entering the Rocky Mountain Showdown Deion Sanders shared some tough news on that front

1 day ago

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 15: A Colorado Buffaloes helmet is held in the air as Colorado Buffaloes pla...

Jake Shapiro

CU at Nebraska sets a TV record as Buffs get another Prime game

The Colorado Buffaloes are again playing in front of a huge TV audience this season, and the networks all want a slice of Coach Prime

2 days ago

Rocky Mountain Showdown...

Jake Shapiro

Bookies tab favorite for Rocky Mountain Showdown, but line is moving

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was one of the most-viewed football games of the 2023 season and the line suggests a tight game again this fall

2 days ago

Shedeur Sanders for the CU Buffs vs Huskers...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs admit they weren’t ready for moment after Huskers beat down

Playing in front of nearly 90,000 fans and attempting to back a decades-old rivalry the Colorado Buffaloes fell flat on their face

4 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders’ style had nothing for Matt Rhule’s substance

Deion Sanders as a coach, boy can he talk the talk, But the walk? The walk has been weak and that is what we saw from the Colorado Buffaloes

4 days ago

Shilo Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Shilo Sanders leaves CU’s game against Nebraska early injured

The CU Buffs lost one of their key players to injury on Saturday as starting safety Shilo Sanders exited the contest against Nebraska

4 days ago

CSU stars absolutely pop off, give CU juicy bulletin board material