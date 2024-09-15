Close
COLLEGE

CSU QB taunts Travis Hunter, he responds with Heisman-like game

Sep 14, 2024, 8:37 PM | Updated: 8:39 pm

Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

FORT COLLINS—The Colorado State Rams got their taunts in on the Colorado Buffaloes, but their game did not back it up.

Nowhere was that more clear than on a rather meaningless play where CSU’s QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi scrambled before halftime. After meeting Travis Hunter on the sideline the Rams signal caller made a too small gesture at Hunter, the Heisman hopeful two-way star of Colorado. Of course, this came after BFN already said some not too kind things about the Buffs and Coach Prime in the media before the season. Hunter also has history with the Rams, knocked out last year’s Showdown by a dirty hit.

Hunter, who already had eight catches at half when Fowler-Nicolosi taunted him came up big in the second half.

Hunter’s scored a touchdown to get the Buffaloes started in the second half, extending the lead to 21-3. Later on, Hunter picked Fowler-Nicolosi and added a 40-yard return, which he negated with a little celebration.

If that play didn’t seal the game, a few minutes later he caught another touchdown pass deep in the corner of the end zone for his Rocky Mountain Showdown Buffs record 12th catch and a second touchdown to give Colorado a commanding 28-3 lead.

Hunter won last year’s Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player and despite missing a large chunk of the season due a dirty hit from the Rams game he still played more snaps than any other player in the nation. On Saturday’s CBS broadcast they talked about Hunter as a real deal Heisman possibility. If he can stay healthy and the Buffs can stay relevant it’s performances like Saturday that will give CU’s star a chance at a glory only Rashaan Salaam has brought back to Boulder. Hunter and CU start Big 12 play next weekend at home.

