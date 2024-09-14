Broncos call on Tyler Badie to fill in for Audric Estimé

The last time Tyler Badie suited up in the regular season, he was scampering to the end zone with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson, putting the Denver Broncos in front to stay during the 2022 regular-season finale that would give Jerry Rosburg his only win as interim head coach.

His time with the Broncos has covered four starting quarterbacks and even three rookie minicamps — which Sean Payton noted in May when he was out on the field for Bo Nix’s first weekend as Broncos quarterback. Even with two years on practice squads, Badie had rookie-minicamp eligibility because that Jan. 8, 2023 game against the Los Angeles Chargers remains the last time he’s played.

Meanwhile, he waited. The good health of Denver’s running backs last year prevented Tyler Badie from getting a 2023 shot. But with Audric Estimé on injured reserve with an ankle injury, Badie’s time has arrived once again.

Badie will be one of two players elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This also means that Badie might actually be ahead of rookie Blake Watson, a running back who is on the 53-player roster. Watson was inactive last week but made the roster despite an up-and-down summer that was derailed from the start when he opened camp on the non-football injury list.

But keeping Watson on the 53-player roster while waiving Badie to the practice squad appears to be part of the roster gymnastics in which the Broncos specialize. Having been through three training camps, Badie was much less likely to be claimed off waivers than Watson.

The Broncos also used a practice-squad elevation on wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey for the second-straight week. Humphrey has played in 18-consecutive games for the Broncos since joining the team in free agency 18 months ago.

Denver used an elevation on fullback Michael Burton last week, but he is now on the 53-player roster, having moved there when the Broncos put Estimé on injured reserve.